WWE SummerSlam 2022: Results, Full Recap and Analysis

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in an insane Last Man Standing match.
The bout between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam was the one we should have got at WrestleMania. While their previous clash overpromised and underdelivered -- hard to avoid when you bill something as the "biggest WrestleMania match of all time" -- SummarSlam's main event was the opposite. It was far more crazy and exciting than most would have expected. It might be the pair's best match ever.
In the end, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to retain the WWE Universal Championship. The next time Reigns defends the straps, it'll be against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in September.
Their SummerSlam main event was the best match of the show, but there were other highlights. Ronda Rousey went full beast mode in her match against Liv Morgan. She didn't walk away with the SmackDown Women's Championship, but appears to have turned into a monster heel -- a more apt character for her.
Similarly, Becky Lynch was defeated by Bianca Belair, but after their match came to her defense against a returning Bayley. Lynch now looks to take on a babyface role, the role she should have been in since returning at last year's SummerSlam.
SummerSlam was celebrity heavy, with decent matches featuring Logan Paul and Pat McAfee, and also saw The Usos retain their Unified Tag Team Championships. Scroll below for a full recap of SummerSlam 2022.
Roman Reigns' final clash with Brock Lesnar was an insane spectacle that befitted their storied rivalry. After an absolutely bananas Last Man Standing match -- which saw a failed cash in by Theory, Paul Heyman F5'd through a table and the entire ring being scooped up by a giant tractor -- Reigns buried Lesnar underneath the announcer's table and steel steps to be the Last Man Standing and retain his WWE Universal Championship.
Halfway through Lesnar's entrance, he began to walk back up the ramp. He put on his farmer's flannel and cowboy hat, then got in a gigantic tractor which he drove to the ring. Lesnar introduced himself from the top of the tractor, then began the match by leaping off the top of it on to Reigns. Incredible scenes.
Lesnar and Reigns immediately started brawling on the outside, going through the crowd and onto part of the stadium's staging. On the way back to the ring, Lesnar setup a table which, after a distraction from Paul Heyman, Reigns Samoan Dropped him through. That cut up Lesnar's back, which began to bleed. Reigns then setup another table and slammed Lesnar through it with a Uranage.
Inside the ring, Reigns hit two Superman Punches and a big Spear -- the first of many Spears of the night -- but that didn't keep Lesnar down for long. Lesnar made his comeback, which after a few gnarly slams outside involved putting Reigns in the frontloader of the tractor and dumping him in the ring. Again: Incredible. After a few German Suplexes, Lesnar lands an F5, but Reigns gets up at 9.
Lesnar attempted another F5, but Reigns countered into a Guillotine. Lesnar powered out and locked in a Guillotine of his own, which Reigns briefly passed out from. Lesnar got another 9 count.
In maybe the greatest moment of their illustrious feud, Lesnar got back in the tractor and rammed it repetitively into the ring. He then used the tractor to scoop the ring up, causing Reigns to tumble down like the ring was a steep slide. It was amazing.
The Usos hit the ringside, but Lesnar quickly disposed of both with Belly to Belly suplexes by the ring. Paul Heyman interjected again, so Lesnar F5'd him through a freaking table. Reigns then blitzed a distracted Lesnar with a Spear.
Theory's music hit and he ran to the ring, knocking Reigns with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Before he could officially cash it in though, Lesnar F5'd him on the briefcase. The Usos then clock Lesnar with a double Superkick, and Reigns lands a big Spear for another 9 count. Reigns got Theory's briefcase and battered Lesnar with it for another 9. Reigns grabbed the WWE Championship and smashed Lesnar with it -- another 9 count.
Finally, Reigns gets the Universal Championship and hits Lesnar with it. Then, with the ref still counting, he and The Usos stack the announcer's table debris and the steel steps on top of Lesnar. Buried under it all, Lesnar couldn't make the count.
It didn't make sense that the ref would keep counting as Reigns and the Usos kept dumping stuff on Lesnar, but hey, gotta keep The Beast down someway somehow. Reigns did a fantastic job in this final stretch -- every time he knocked Lesnar down, he sold like he was terrified that Lesnar would get back up. Great drama, great match.
Rating: 4.75 stars. The WrestleMania 38 main event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar was underwhelming. It's a good thing, then, that these two got to have this match at SummerSlam. It's arguably their best, and certainly the most spectacular.
Reigns and Lesnar have had an incredible rivalry over the past seven years -- the best thing to say about this match is that it was a fitting end to what will no doubt be one of the most celebrated WWE rivalries ever.
Ronda Rousey mauled Liv Morgan, but Morgan walked out of SummerSlam still SmackDown Women's Champion.
After a brief match, Rousey got Morgan in an armbar, but Rousey's shoulders were pinned to the mat. Just before the ref counted three, Morgan tapped out. The ref didn't see the tap though, so declared Morgan the winner.
This was great. Rousey dominated Liv, knocking her down at the outset with a huge knee, ragdolling her with Judo throws and ripping her apart with several armbars. Liv managed to get to the ropes the first few times Rousey locked in the armbar, but the story was that she was in enough pain that the referee wondered if he should call off the match.
Rousey hit a Judo throw and put Morgan in the armbar in the center of the ring, which led to the disputed finish. After the match, a pissed-off Rousey attacked Liv Morgan and put her in another armbar. When the referee objected, she Judo tossed and armbarred him too. It was awesome.
Rating: 4 stars. As a match, this wasn't a back-and-forth classic. But it told a clear story, and makes Rousey look like the killer she should have always been percieved as. It doesn't do much for Liv Morgan -- being a babyface who kept the title by dumb luck -- but it's great character progression for Rousey, which is more important.
Riddle and Seth Rollins were scheduled for a match, but it was taken off the card earlier in the week due to a storyline injury sustained by Riddle. Riddle stormed the ring in casual wear, took the mic and angrily said he wanted to fight Seth Rollins.
Rollins made his way to the ring, with officials trying to stop him. They fought on the rampway, then in the ring. Rollins quickly got the best of Riddle, and laid him out with a Curbstomp. Michael Cole put over the fact that, with Riddle's spine injury, he was at risk of getting his neck broken.
It makes sense for Rollins to get heat by beating on an injured Riddle, but Riddle came off weak by picking a fight and very quickly losing it.
Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to retain their Unified Tag Team Championships. After the match, Michael Cole declared The Usos as the greatest tag team in WWE history. An intense claim, but one that makes canonical sense given The Usos' tag team dominance.
The match was good, but the crowd wasn't super into it. It could be that most people didn't buy that The Street Profits would win. Jeff Jarrett as special guest referee was also out of place -- he didn't really end up being a factor, yet the wrestlers kept angrily reacting to his counts and ref decisions. Many viewers probably expected him to do something controversial, but that never happened.
What's most interest is what could happen next. Montez Ford is incredible, and appears on the verge of turning on Dawkins. The announcer's made a big deal of Ford's new bulked-up physique, and pointed out that Dawkins himself said he needs to work harder to catch up to Ford.
Some seeds for a breakup were planted at the end of the match. Jey tried to Superkick Dawkins, but Dawkins dodged and Jeff Jarrett caught Jey's leg. Jarrett spun him around, which allowed Dawkins to plant Jey with a Spinebuster. Dawkins tagged in Ford, who hit a gigantic Frog Splash for a two count.
The crowd was quiet for much of the match, but gave a "This is awesome!" chant here.
Ford lost his cool, yelling at Jarett for no apparent reason, and tagged in Dawkins. Ford attempted a Suicide Dive but ran into a double Superkick. The Usos blitzed Dawkins with a double Superkick and then a 1D for the win. After the match, the camera focused on The Street Profits looking dejected in the ring -- and a conspicuously frustrated Montez Ford.
Rating: 3 stars.
Like Logan Paul, Pat McAfee is a natural. He beat Happy Corbin in a solid match, his second singles bout on the WWE main roster.
McAfee had a choir sing "Bum ass Corbin" during Corbin's entrance, then sing his theme song as he came in. McAfee's wrestling outfit consists of denim shorts, a black singlet and black Nike Jordans. A casual look for a casual guy.
McAfee opened with a big Superkick on Corbin and a great clothesline to the outside. He attempted a Suplerplex, but Corbin pushed him off the middle rope -- but McAfee showed his athleticism by backflipping off the ropes and landing on his feet. While gloating, though, Corbin killed him with a Shotgun Dropkick.
From there it was all Corbin. As part of the heat, Corbin attacked McAfee on the outside and laid him out on the announcer's table. In the hugest surprise in wrestling history, Corbin pushed Michael Cole and actually got booed. There was even a light Michael Cole chant -- the times, they are a-changing.
McAfee made his comeback after that. When Corbin was perched on the turnbuckle, McAfee leaped to the top rope -- and came very close to falling off. He then hit a Superplex for a two count. There was another scary moment where McAfee tossed Corbin to the outside. He got up on the top rope again, and again came very close to slipping off as he lost his balance. But he was able to get his equilibrium enough to hit a Senton onto Corbin.
After throwing Corbin back in the ring, Corbin attempted an End of Days but McAfee countered. In doing so, the referee got hit and was briefly taken out. That allowed McAfee to hit a low blow on Corbin -- payback for a low blow Corbin hit on McAfee on SmackDown -- then followed it up with a Code Red from the top rope for the win.
Rating: 3 stars. McAfee is a natural at this. This match had the same issue as Miz's bout with Logan Paul though, in that it was quite long and the celebrity's opponent, while safe and adequate, isn't fodder for a particularly exciting match.
The first thing that needs to be said about Rey and Dominik Mysterio's match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest is that its rules made no sense. It was a no disqualification tag team match, yet both teams adhered to tag rules, helpfully waiting on the apron to be tagged in. Rhea Ripley paced around on the outside, interfering only once despite having free reign to help her team.
But the reason this was a no disqualification match was that it led to the return of Edge, who started the Judgement Day faction before being outsted by Balor. A demonic-looking Edge made a dramatic entrance, rising out of a platform on the ramp with flames spewing out on either side of him, then ran into the ring and hit a huge Spear on Balor.
Edge then set Balor up in position for a 619, at which point the Mysterios hit a stereo 619. Rey landed a splash on Balor for the win.
There's not much to say about the match itself -- it was fine. It started with the Mysterios getting a flurry of offense on Balor and Priest, but then there was a sustained period of Judgement Day getting heat on Dominik. Rey eventually got the hot tag, and he's always fun to watch. He and Balor work great together, which is no surprise because they're both awesome, but they weren't in the ring against each other for long enough for it to be significant.
Rating: 2.75 stars.
Bobby Lashley defeated Theory to retain his United States Championship. Theory came out to great heat: The fans do not like Theory, which is a credit to all the effort WWE has put into making a star of him.
When Bobby Lashley was posing on the turnbuckle before the match, Theory assaulted him with the Money in the Bank briefcase. The ref asked Lashley if he wanted to continue with the match, and Lashley heroically rebuffed him. Theory beat down Lashley, but it wasn't long before Lashley powered back with a big suplex.
After Lashley nursed himself back to good health, Theory tried to bail. He grabbed the briefcase and tried to leave, but Lashley stopped him and threw him back in the ring. Theory did his rolling dropkick to get more heat on Lashley, but once again couldn't keep the big man down.
Lashley attempted a Spear, but Theory moved out of the way. Theory tried another rolling dropkick, but Lashley caught him and lifted him up with a military press. He then put Theory in the Hurt Lock, and Theory immediately tapped out.
Rating: 2.5 stars. Not much of a match, but good character building for Theory. He continues to be loathable.
Logan Paul defeated The Miz after a long match. Miz was accompanied to the ring by Ciampa and Maryse, who both came into play.
The first three quarters of the match was just OK. We know Logan Paul is a good athlete with a knack for pro wrestling, so it comes as no surprise that he has impressive offense and superstar poise. The problem is that The Miz is not the perfect foil for Paul. Miz is good enough to ensure it wasn't a train wreck, but not good enough to get a great match out of Paul -- and it's clear that "great match" is what Paul is after.
Ciampa tried to interfere but the ref caught him in the act and expelled him from ringside. An indignant Ciampa got a steel chair and sat down on it at ringside, daring the ref to force him to the back. At that point, AJ Styles' music hit. He flew in from the ringside barricade and brawled with Ciampa through the crowd.
Back inside the ring, Paul hit a Phenomenal Forearm for a two count. Miz and Paul then fought ont he outside, where Paul laid Miz out on the announcer's table. He then hit a super impressive Frog Splash from the top rope through the announcer's table.
He rolled Miz into the ring and tried to pin him, but Maryse distracted the referee. Miz then got Paul's chain and tried to swing at Paul, but Paul ducked and Miz nearly hit Maryse, who tumbled from the apron. Paul then hit a Skull Crushing Finale for the win.
Rating: 3.25 stars. A good match with one great moment. If you're a fan of Logan Paul, this was a huge amount of fun. If you're not, it went too long.
We have a new faction in the Raw women's division.
Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley made her return after Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch. Her music hit, and she walked down the ramp trash talking Belair. At that moment, former NXT star Dakota Kai's music hit and she joined Bayley. Then we got a third, very exciting main roster debut as Io Shirai's music hit. (She's now being called Io Sky.)
The three women confronted Belair in the ring, but Becky Lynch came to her defense and the new team backed off. Hooray for Bayley! And Hooray for a babyface Becky Lynch!
SummerSlam 2022 opened with the Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. In what won't be a surprise to many, Lynch and Belair had a fantastic match. In the end, Belair pinned Becky Lynch after hitting two of her KOD finishers.
Lynch took much of the first half. There was a nice counter where Lynch had Belair draped over the middle rope and tried to hit a Leg Drop from the turnbuckle, but Belair caught her and turned it into a Powerbomb. The match picked up from here.
Belair tried the John Cena spot where she catches her opponent mid air and hoists her up in the air to a Fireman's Carry position, but Lynch wiggled out. Lynch then hit a flipping Stunner from the middle rope, which was awesome, for a two count.
We got some great back-and-forth after that. The two traded strikes, then Belair used her power to stop a Hurricanrana midair and plant Lynch on the ground. Lynch tried to lock in a Disarmer, but Belair rolled out of the ring. Lynch kept hold of the arm, but Belair managed to snatch her into a wicked KOD on the outside. Lynch nearly got counted out, but slid in the ring at 9.
Belair tried another KOD in the ring, but Lynch landed on her feet. Belair attempted top-rope offence, but Lynch grabbed her long braid and yanked her into the center of the ring, where Lynch hit a Manhandle Slam for a tremendous two count that the crowd bought as the finish.
Lynch tried to do a Manhandle Slam from the middle rope, but Belair countered it into a Spanish Fly. She then followed up with a second KOD for the win.
After the match, Becky Lynch extended her hand and Belair shook it. No swerve -- after a year, the Lynch versus Belair saga is over.
Rating: 4.25 stars. A terrific match that highlighted both Belair and Lynch. Lynch worked a notably more technical style: She was using acrobatic wrestling moves to overcome Belair's strength advantage. It worked to an excellent final few minutes.
The match's greatest significance is that it and the segment that followed signified the end of Lynch's heel run. Lynch is a great performer but has been miscast as a villain over the past year, as the crowd obviously wants to like her. A babyface Becky Lynch will be a boon to WWE TV.