WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Results, Ronda Rousey's return, full recap

WWE

After losing his WWE Championship earlier in the night, Brock Lesnar got some redemption. Lesnar entered the 2022 Royal Rumble at lucky last and won the whole thing.

Lesnar was a wrecking machine once he came in. He had a flurry of quick eliminations, tossing out Randy Orton, Riddle, surprise entrants Bad Bunny and Shane McMahon, and then finally Drew McIntyre, to win.

The Rumble started with AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura as the first two entrants. AJ got the first eliminations, ending the night for Bobby Roode, who came in at No. 4, and Nakamura too.

A super fun moment came about 10 minutes in with the entrance of Jackass' Johnny Knoxville, who entered at No. 9. He came in and took down Sami Zayn before confronting AJ Styles. He landed a punch on AJ, before AJ absolutely killed him with a series of punches and kicks. Montez Ford, also in the match, then hit a Frogsplash on Knoxville, and then Zayn eliminated him with a Helluva Kick.

You can say a lot about celebrities in wrestling, but Johnny Knoxville sure didn't want people to go easy on him.

Omos played the role of Rumble big man, as he eliminated both Street Profits as well as Damian Priest. He was elimianted by a gang of people, including Chad Gable, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Ricochet and AJ Styles.

After that, Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin became the chief eliminators, chucking out the likes of AJ Styles and Rick Boogs. They'd meet their end at the hands of a returning Drew McIntyre, who was taken out at Day 1 by the pair. McIntyre eliminated both, and then demolished them on the outside with the steel steps.

One surprise entrant was Bad Bunny, who last wrestled last at WrestleMania. Bunny came in and hit a flying cross body on Sheamus and a Destroyer on Riddle. In fact, he eliminated Sheamus by ducking a Brogue Kick and tipping Sheamus over the top rope. Moments later, Rey Mysterio hit a 619 on Dolph Ziggler and Bad Bunny tossed him out too.

Shane McMahon got a huge reaction coming in at No. 27, and eliminated Kevin Owens. Randy Orton got an even huge pop as a hometown hero, and quickly eliminated (with the help of Riddle) Big E upon entry. If you were hoping the Royal Rumble would restart a main event run for Big E, you'll be sadly disappointed. Riddle and Orton worked together, also eliminating Otis, until Brock entered. There was a sick moment when Riddle jumped off of a prone Otis' back to hit a flying RKO on McIntyre.

But the fun ended for everyone when Lesnar arrived, as he quickly elimianted everyone in an exhilerating few minutes.

Rating: 4 stars. Very strong build to Reigns vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania.