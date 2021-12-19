Watch Jake Paul knockout Tyron Woodley with a monstrous punch
In the sixth round of their rematch, Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley with a massive right hand shot.
The rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley ended in brutal fashion Saturday night, thanks to a crushing, fight-ending right hand from Paul that sent Woodley face first to the canvas. It was as clean a shot as you'll see in a fight that -- up until that point -- was mostly devoid of action.
A cut from a head clash early in the contest saw Paul facing some early adversity, but Woodley failed to land any real, significant shots in a fight that was mostly fought in the clinch.
But then, at the end of the sixth round, Paul landed the right hand. With force.
Paul was rowdy in the post-fight interview, seemingly calling out UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, but paid tribute to Woodley, for taking the fight on two weeks notice after his initial opponent, Tommy Fury, pulled out with a rib injury.
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley
Alright it's time for the big one. Paul vs. Woodley 2.
Personally, I'm picking Paul here. I thought he clearly won the first fight and, as I mentioned earlier, Woodley has been gun shy for at least five years. Kinda gutted were not seeing the Tommy Fury fight, but also happy to see Woodley get a second shot.
Let's see how this all plays out. If anything I'm expecting Paul to be more dominant. He's a young guy, improving constantly and Woodley is very much at the tail end of his career. Another thing: The size difference. It's huge. Woodley was a welterweight in the UFC at 170 pounds and he's fighting at 192 here. That's a huge difference. Very tough for Woodley to knockout the bigger fighter, even if he clips him hard.
And Jake Paul just walked out to Y.M.C.A.. Fair play, what an absolute banger. Mad props for that Tai Tuivasa-esque walkout song!
Round 1
Alright, here we go!
Woodley already looking more active than he was last fight, which is a good sign for his chances.
But after than fast opening, things have slowed up a little. Both Paul and Woodley are trying to jab their way in. A couple of head clashes already. Weird round so far.
My score: 10-9 Paul
Round 2
Is Woodley really going to come to this fight and do the exact same thing as last time? It would be a very Tyron Woodley move. Paul is landing the jab more here and Woodley is en route to giving away another round. Not great. Extremely dull.
Would be great if Woodley actually threw a shot or two.
My score: 10-9 Paul
Round 3
A clash of heads or an elbow has opened up a cut on Paul, but he's winning.
But wait, Woodley is opening up here, landing big shots. Much better round for Woodley here so far.
Woodley is not taking advantage of this cut though, standing flat footed and not throwing. He does better when he's on offence. Woodley is not a counter puncher.
My score: 10-9 Woodley
Round 4
Woodley lands a nice uppercut, but he's still incredibly frustrating to watch. A sharp hook lands as well for Woodley, but hardly game changing.
Woodley randomly dumps Paul to the ground? This fight is so grim man. Hard to watch. Woodley is sort of winning this round, but just... not a great fight.
My score: 10-9 Woodley
Round 5
Woodley landing a couple of body jabs, and some tight shots in the clinch. So many head clashes in this fight. These guys are constantly clinching and it's the worst.
Is this what Woodley is doing with his second chance? Can't believe how bad this is.
My score: Man who knows. Or cares. 10-9 Woodley I guess.
Round 6
These guys don't want to fight. Absolute shitshow.
Paul looks tired to be honest. After this there's only two more round, and it feels like they haven't landed any shots yet? Just embarrassing.
OH SHIT!
And Jake Paul lands absolutely CLEAN and puts Woodley straight out to the canvas. Oh my god, what a huge shot!
Jake Paul wins by KO.
Damn, that was a crazy shot. Clean as a whistle and Woodley went face first to the canvas. What a punch. Fair play to Paul, he had to go through some adversity here with the cut and he ended up completely melting Woodley with that shot.
Woodley was CLEAN OUT. Face first to the canvas. Very obviously a straight out stoppage.
Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez
In one corner we have Amanda Serrano, one of the most decorated female boxers of all time, in the other corner we have Miriam Gutierrez. She's not exactly a gimme for Serrano, but most expect her to win this en route to a true women's super fight against Irish boxer Katie Taylor. That's probably the biggest fight in women's boxing right now.
Let's see how this one plays out…
Round 1
Serrano corners Gutierrez and absolutely wails on her. Crazy output for the first round, Serrano is just going nuts here. Gutierrez is in real trouble here. What a wild round.
My score: 10-9 Serrano
Round 2
Man this is a slugfest, and Serrano is just picking great shots here. Gutierrez is landing though and, given she's a bigger fighter, she should be careful.
That said, the difference in hand speed is huge here.
My score: 10-9 Serrano
Round 3
Much quieter round here. Serrano still controlling the fight however. I give her this round.
My score: 10-9 Serrano
Round 4
Serrano is attacking the body hard here. She's running away with this fight as you might have expected.
But Gutierrez has landed a few clean, heavy shots here. Don't seem to affect Serrano much however.
Serrano backed Gutierrez into the ropes there, and the pair of them began slugging it out, with Serrano getting the better of it.
My score: 10-9 Serrano
Round 5
Gutierrez very flat footed now, just getting absolutely punished here. Serrano looks incredibly sharp and I'm already thinking about Serrano vs. Taylor right now.
My score: 10-9 Serrano
Round 6
Serrano continues to punish the body here. This is a clinic, marching forward with great shots and combinations. Credit to Gutierrez however, who's game and trying to match the exchanges unsuccessfully.
My score: 10-9 Serrano
Round 7
Serrano is on a mission here. She's absolutely going full terminator here. She clearly wants this finish and I wonder if the ref will ultimately stop this. Gutierrez is really fading here and running out of fight.
Serrano lands a massive shot to finish, but Gutierrez makes it another round.
My score: 10-9 Serrano
Round 8
Gutierrez and Serrano are in the pocket just firing short punches at each other. Serrano just has no respect for Gutierrez's power at this point and keeps marching forward.
My score: 10-9 Serrano
Round 9
Can't believe the fight has made it this long, here we are!
Serrano has slowed down a bit here, I think on the advice of her corner, who asked her to save some juice for the final round. She still does enough to win this round.
My score: 10-9 Serrano
Round 10
Serrano is back in terminator mode. Crazy volume, so many shots and Gutierrez is a punching bag at this point.
Man, this final round is just pure toe-to-toe stuff. Slugfest there. What a fight. Great performance from Serrano. She didn't lose a single minute of that fight.
My score: 10-9 Serrano
Amanda Serrano wins va unanimous decision: 99-90, 99-91, 100-90
Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore
As is customary with Jake Paul cards, there has to be at least one freak show fight with folks coming from other sports to try their hand at boxing.
In this case we've got Frank Gore, a former elite player from the NFL facing off against Deron Williams, an ex-NBA player and three time all-star. Both highly decorated players in their respective sports.
This is an exhibition bout and I have zero idea what to expect beyond potential chaos?
Round 1
This fight is rounds, which is about right. I expect these two to tire very quickly. After that initial burst, no idea what happens.
Let's go!
Williams lands hard coming out and Gore went for a double leg? Hahaha! Strange one there. Both look surprisingly sharp here and Gore lands some tight shots on the inside. This is a fun fight!
When Williams fights long he looks real sharp, when Gore gets inside, he looks good. Oh! And Williams lands a few bombs in the final minute.
This is a great fight!
My score: 10-8 Williams
Round 2
Damn these guys are swinging! Both are landing hard to the dome, both have huge chins on them!
Gore lands a huge shot that has Williams on wobbly legs. He survives, then a collision sends Gore through the ropes? Ruled a push though. Wild stuff.
Something's happened with Gore though, and the doctor has come in. Looks like he's going to continue.
And now Williams has been pushed through the ropes. Hahaha wow. Incredible stuff. Now they're swinging. This is the wildest fight I've watched in a while!
My score: 10-9 Gore
Round 3
This fight is amazing for all the wrong reasons.
Bombs are flying here and both are landing HUGE shots. How are they standing. Incredible show of heart from two elite athletes.
Gore gets a standing 8 count after getting wailed on by Williams in an exchange.
The fight continues and there's just some wild exchanges, zero defence. Love it. The ref is having the fight of his life trying to make sense of this chaos.
My score: 10-8 Williams
Round 4
These fighters are exhausted now and understandably so. Crazy showing from both guys, leaving it all in the ring.
Man, huge overhand from Gore. Williams is tough as nails. Gore is winning this round, but both are slowing down considerable.
My score: 10-9 Gore
I don't know if they're actually going to score this, if it's an exhibition. I've got Williams winning, but it was a great fight. Incredible entertainment.
Split decision win for Williams: 38-37 Williams, 38-37 Gore, 40-35 Williams
Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo
This one is a battle between two currently unbeaten prospects at 140 pounds.Australian boxer Liam Paro is the favourite according to the oddsmakers, but this could go either way. This should be a true high level match-up with the winner potentially looking at some type of huge fight in the near future. A great fight to open with.
Round 1
Paro pressuring early with a snapping jab, but Alamo lands early also. Bit of a feeling out here, but Paro lands a nice jab to the body and a check hook at one point. A clean left hook as well for Paro.
Ooft. Alamo lands and sends Paro to the canvas. Bit of a shocker there.
My score: 10-8 Alamo
Round 2
Paro comes out much busier, clearly trying to make up for the knockdown. Paro is flicking the jab out, but not too many clean shots landed yet.
Pretty nothing round.
My score: 10-9 Paro
Round 3
Alamo appears to be waiting to counter, but probably needs to get busier. Paro still throwing the jab constantly and landing to the body effectively.
They open up a little mid round and Paro takes a hard jab.
Alamo pressures late here and lands some clean shots.
My score: 10-9 Alamo
Round 4
Alamo so far seems the more dangerous fighter, but Paro is clearly pushing this fight.
Paro is landing more here though, Alamo could be slowing down. Another pedestrian round here that's incredibly hard to score. Anyone could be winning this fight. Tough to call.
My score: 10-9 Paro
Round 5
Can't see this fight not going the distance. Both fighters are boxing very conservatively.
Paro is landing a few straight lefts here, and some good shots to the body. The body is there all day for him actually and Alamo's output is waning. Paro lands a big left that puts Alamo on the ropes, but nothing comes of it.
Paro seems to be taking over this fight. A better round all up.
My score: 10-9 Paro
Round 6
Paro opens with a real solid jab that stings Alamo. At this stage Paro's output is winning him this fight -- on my scorecard at least. He's opening up here, sensing that Alamo's power isn't quite what it was.
And then... of course Alamo hits him clean. Was that a knockdown? It wasn't apparently.
My score: 10-9 Paro
Round 7
Alamo hit Paro clean early in an exchange, but Paro is still landing to the body. Is Paro still recovering from that non-knockdown? Hard to tell. Paro and Alamo both hit each other hard with an exchange.
My score: 10-9 Alamo
Round 8
More shots landing here from both. Alamo is hitting harder, but Paro is landing with volume. He's winning this round, but somehow feels in more danger from Alamo, who is clearly in wait with counters.
The crowd are apparently distracted by something happening outside the ring?
This fight is pretty dull, so it's hard to blame them.
My score: 10-9 Paro
Round 9
Great left overhand by Paro to start the round.
Paro got a warning for a shot to the back of the head. Bit harsh to be honest.
They're finally opening up here and Alamo has landed some stiff punches, but for me Paro is still winning this round with volume. He just seems to have more in the tank.
My score: 10-9 Paro
Round 10
The final round of a fairly drab fight. Paro is leading the dance again here and bombs are being thrown on both sides. Alamo has upped the volume here, but Paro has taken the centre of the ring and is controlling this round for me. A sharp uppercut from Paro to finish the round, and the fight.
Let's see how the judges have it.
My score: 10-9 Paro
Liam Paro wins by split decision: 95-94 Paro, 95-94 Alamo, 96-93 Paro
While we wait for the first match, I might offer a quick prediction on the main event between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.
Woodley came close to finishing Paul in the first fight, but the reality: That was a rare high point in a boxing match that Paul mostly dominated. Woodley, like he was during his final matches in the UFC, was incredibly gun shy throughout. Before every fight he promises to let those hands go, but it rarely happens. I see this playing out very similarly to the first fight, with more dominance from Jake Paul, who is becoming a better boxer with each contest.
It's worth bearing in mind -- Woodley is not the athlete he used to be. A huge part of his ability to win fights came from his explosive punching, which has waned as of late. Tyron Woodley is almost 40 years old at this point.
I'm picking Jake Paul here.