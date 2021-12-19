Watch Jake Paul knockout Tyron Woodley with a monstrous punch

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Alright it's time for the big one. Paul vs. Woodley 2.



Personally, I'm picking Paul here. I thought he clearly won the first fight and, as I mentioned earlier, Woodley has been gun shy for at least five years. Kinda gutted were not seeing the Tommy Fury fight, but also happy to see Woodley get a second shot.

Let's see how this all plays out. If anything I'm expecting Paul to be more dominant. He's a young guy, improving constantly and Woodley is very much at the tail end of his career. Another thing: The size difference. It's huge. Woodley was a welterweight in the UFC at 170 pounds and he's fighting at 192 here. That's a huge difference. Very tough for Woodley to knockout the bigger fighter, even if he clips him hard.



And Jake Paul just walked out to Y.M.C.A.. Fair play, what an absolute banger. Mad props for that Tai Tuivasa-esque walkout song!

Round 1

Alright, here we go!

Woodley already looking more active than he was last fight, which is a good sign for his chances.



But after than fast opening, things have slowed up a little. Both Paul and Woodley are trying to jab their way in. A couple of head clashes already. Weird round so far.



My score: 10-9 Paul

Round 2

Is Woodley really going to come to this fight and do the exact same thing as last time? It would be a very Tyron Woodley move. Paul is landing the jab more here and Woodley is en route to giving away another round. Not great. Extremely dull.



Would be great if Woodley actually threw a shot or two.



My score: 10-9 Paul

Round 3

A clash of heads or an elbow has opened up a cut on Paul, but he's winning.

But wait, Woodley is opening up here, landing big shots. Much better round for Woodley here so far.



Woodley is not taking advantage of this cut though, standing flat footed and not throwing. He does better when he's on offence. Woodley is not a counter puncher.



My score: 10-9 Woodley

Round 4

Woodley lands a nice uppercut, but he's still incredibly frustrating to watch. A sharp hook lands as well for Woodley, but hardly game changing.

Woodley randomly dumps Paul to the ground? This fight is so grim man. Hard to watch. Woodley is sort of winning this round, but just... not a great fight.



My score: 10-9 Woodley

Round 5

Woodley landing a couple of body jabs, and some tight shots in the clinch. So many head clashes in this fight. These guys are constantly clinching and it's the worst.



Is this what Woodley is doing with his second chance? Can't believe how bad this is.



My score: Man who knows. Or cares. 10-9 Woodley I guess.

Round 6

These guys don't want to fight. Absolute shitshow.

Paul looks tired to be honest. After this there's only two more round, and it feels like they haven't landed any shots yet? Just embarrassing.



OH SHIT!



And Jake Paul lands absolutely CLEAN and puts Woodley straight out to the canvas. Oh my god, what a huge shot!



Jake Paul wins by KO.

Damn, that was a crazy shot. Clean as a whistle and Woodley went face first to the canvas. What a punch. Fair play to Paul, he had to go through some adversity here with the cut and he ended up completely melting Woodley with that shot.



Woodley was CLEAN OUT. Face first to the canvas. Very obviously a straight out stoppage.