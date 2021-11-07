UFC 268 Usman vs. Covington: Results and reactions

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Usman has looked unstoppable in the UFC, but the closest he ever looked to being vulnerable was against Colby Covington. This is a rematch and, in their first fight, the scorecards were incredibly close until Usman knocked Covington out in the fifth and final round.

Usman has looked much improved since that fight. Covington has been a little less active and it's for that reason that I'm picking Usman in this rematch. Can't wait to see how this plays out.

Round 1

Quick note -- regardless of your thoughts on Covington, you can't deny coming out to Kurt Angle's music is an all-time perfect heel move. I love it so much.

Alright... here we go!

Covington isn't throwing much early, which is strange, because his best shot with this fight is volume. Maybe wrestling is the plan for him this time round and YEP! He goes for the shot, which is defended.



Covington looks a little shook by that exchange to be honest. Usman is pressuring and cutting the cage well here.

And whoa... Usman gets a quick takedown, but Covington gets up quickly.

I score this round 10-9 for Usman.

Round 2

I think the power difference could be a huge factor here. Usman doesn't really have to respect Covington's shots, but the reverse isn't true.

The pace of this fight is much slower which, again, suits Usman. This isn't looking great for Covington and you can see the confidence draining. The body shots are big for Usman as well.

Already we're seeing Covington running out of options here.

Whoa! Usman catches Covington clean and drops him! Then clips him straight away dropping him twice. Somehow Covington survives the round. That's very close to a 10-8 round. One more minute in that round and Covington would have been toast.

I score this round 10-9 for Usman.

Round 3

Covington seems to have recovered and actually lands a big shot on Usman. Still, he's being stalked and pressured by Usman, who is landing his jab at will.

Colby shoots, but Usman is extremely wise to it. I don't think a welterweight alive could take Usman down at this point.

This is easily Covington's best round though. At the end of the round he lands some big shots and potentially steals the round. I'm still scoring it for Usman.

I score this round 10-9 for Usman.

Round 4

Colby is switching up to the strategy he used in the first fight. Throwing more volume, throwing with mean intentions. He's finding more success!

He is landing hard and clean here, but Usman seems unphased.

This fourth round looks a LOT like the first fight, which is good for Covington. He's coming on strong here. This is getting really interesting.

I score this round 10-9 for Covington.

Round 5

Oh man, Covington is landing here, but he shoots and has it stuffed, which may have actually saved Usman.

Usman now back in control it seems but this is a tight round. I think Covington really wants to secure this fight with a takedown, but it's not there. He still hasn't really hurt Usman yet.

Ah damn, there's an eye poke right at the end there. That really takes the sting out of the last 30 seconds of the fight. Which is super weird.

Very tight round but...

I score this round 10-9 for Usman. (49-46 for Usman overall).

The judges have 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 for Usman.