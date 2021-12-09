The Game Awards 2021: Every result, winner, announcement, trailer and more

The Game Awards

After the gritty Last of Us Part 2 won last year's Game of the Year nod, The Game Awards went full 180 to the chirpy and charming It Takes Two. The acclaimed co-op game won Game of the Year at Thursday's show, beating Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Psychonauts 2 and Metroid Dread for the honor.

Other notable wins from the show include Guardians of the Galaxy taking Best Narrative, Deathloop winning Best Direction and Metroid Dread scoring Best Action Adventure game.

As you would expect from the Game Awards, there were plenty of big announcements too. We have a new Star Wars game, a new Star Trek title and confirmation that Alan Wake 2 is, in fact, real. Also revealed was the existence of a Wonder Woman game, and we got a double dose of Sonic The Hedgehog too. Below you'll find all the award winners, trailers and announcements from The Game Awards 2021.