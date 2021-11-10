SpaceX and NASA Crew-3 dazzles during night launch to space station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 produced another picture-perfect launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center Wednesday evening, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station for a six-month stay. The Crew-3 mission is the third operational flight of SpaceX's Crew Dragon and, due to some pesky weather and a minor medical issue, it hasn't been the easiest road to the launchpad -- but it's finally on its way.

The launch was originally scheduled for Halloween but it was a lot more "trick" than "treat." Fortunately, when it was finally go time, there were no tricks in sight. Everything went off without a hitch.

The launch comes just hours after Crew-2 splashed down in the Atlantic on Wednesday.

You can rewatch the launch and see our running updates about the mission below.