AEW Forbidden Door 2022: Results, Live Updates and Match Ratings

CM Punk is out of action with a foot injury, so AEW needs an interim champion. That problem gets solved on Sunday at Forbidden Door, a card that features matches pitting AEW stars against New Japan Pro Wrestling's best. New Japan legend Hiroshi Tanahashi takes on Jon Moxley in the main event for the interim AEW Championship.

It's one of many titles on the line during Sunday's show. The IWGP Championship, which is the top title in NJPW, will be defended in a Fatal Four Way featuring Hangman Adam Page, Adam Cole, Kazuchika Okada and reigning champ Jay White. The first ever AEW All Atlantic Champion will be crowned, also in a four-way battle, and both the IWGP and ROH Tag Titles are up for grabs in a winner-takes-all tag match.

The AEW Women's Championship will also be defended. Since New Japan is a male-only promotion, Thunder Rosa will defend against Toni Storm. The card is gargantuan, you can check out all the matches here. Otherwise, check back to this page as the main show starts (5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET) for updates and analysis.