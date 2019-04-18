You can order the Mueller report for free as an e-book for iPhone, Android and iPad

Tim Sloan / Getty Images

The Mueller report, the highly publicized and also highly redacted results of the US special counsel investigation into Russian's tampering in the 2016 US elections was released to the public Thursday morning. The 450-page report is already the top political book on Amazon, where it's known as The Mueller Report: The Final Report of the Special Counsel into Donald Trump, Russia and Collusion.

Public interest has climbed over the course of the two-year investigation, and there's still much that the public doesn't know. However, if you'd like to read the Mueller report for yourself, there are a few ways to go about downloading it.

Barnes & Noble is distributing a free e-book version of the redacted report. If you preordered the report on the Nook app, the e-book should now be available on your iPhone ( ), iPad ( ) or Android device. If you didn't preorder, you can order it now.

The Mueller report is also publicly available on the Department of Justice's website.

Be the first to read THE MUELLER REPORT for free! Pre-order today and it will be delivered to your NOOK Library upon expected release tomorrow: https://t.co/p5K589noM1 pic.twitter.com/ATDiCEhY9l — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) April 17, 2019

How to read the Mueller report from Barnes & Noble

Log into your Barnes & Noble account. You can create one if you don't have one. Search "Mueller Report." Make sure to select The Mueller Report by US Justice Department, listed as a free Nook Book. This is the official report that will upload to your device after the report is released. Tap Order and View Shopping Cart. Tap Continue to Checkout (even though it's free). Barnes & Noble will review your order details (i.e. where the book will upload to depending on the device you ordered from). Tap Submit Order and you should get an email confirming the order.

Barnes & Noble said it will sell printed copies of the report with special editions and related materials the week of April 29. Amazon is also taking orders for the report, though it costs at least $7.99.

"We've received strong demand from our customers for this report, and want to make it as easy as possible for them to access it for free as soon as possible," Tim Mantel, chief merchandising officer for Barnes & Noble, said in a statement.

What's the Mueller report?

The investigation conducted by former FBI director Robert Mueller began in 2017. Mueller's 448-page report into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election was delivered to Attorney General William Barr on March 22.

Mueller's investigation led to six indictments of President Donald Trump's advisers and 26 Russian nationals -- some on charges of hacking. Twelve Russians were also tied to Democratic National Committee servers infected with malware during the 2016 election campaign. The compromised servers enabled the theft of thousands of emails that were subsequently published by WikiLeaks.

You can also read the report here:

