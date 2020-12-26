Microsoft

Since launching back in November, Microsoft's new $500 (£450, AU$749) Xbox Series X and $300 (£250, AU$499) Xbox Series S consoles have been almost impossible for gamers to find. (CNET is keeping an eye on the status of several retailers' inventories here).

With the next-gen console's faster loading times, backward compatibility and Quick Resume, it's no surprise that they're flying off the shelves. In addition, Microsoft's new consoles come with Smart Delivery, a feature that gives you the latest version of a game you've already bought for your new console, and also ensures that you won't lose progress in your game when moving between console generations.

Here's everything you need to know about Xbox Smart Delivery, and how it will work on your console.

What is Xbox Smart Delivery?

Smart Delivery lets you buy a game for the Xbox One, with a Series X or S copy automatically included. If you upgrade your console later, Microsoft feeds the console the appropriate version of the game. Smart Delivery essentially means that you'll always be playing the latest, best-quality version of the game, and you only have to buy it once. The feature might seem old hat to PC gamers who've long been able to play remastered versions of games automatically patched in via Steam.

To use Smart Delivery, you'll need the new Xbox Series X or S console, and the game must be compatible.

Which games use Xbox Smart Delivery?

Microsoft said it will use Smart Delivery on all exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles optimized for the Xbox Series X and S, including Halo Infinite. Most recently, the company said it will automatically give players the Series X or S version for supported titles being downloaded to the new system at no extra charge once the updated game is available.

Xbox Smart Delivery is also compatible with Xbox Game Pass games, like Gears 5, as well. Game Pass is Microsoft's $10-a-month game subscription service that unlocks access to over 100 games. Microsoft often has sales and specials on the Game Pass as well.

Here are the Smart Delivery-enabled games that we know about so far, including titles spotted by Eurogamer:

Assassins Creed Valhalla

Borderlands 3

Bright Memory 1.0

Call of the Sea

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Cuisine Royale

Dead by Daylight

Destiny 2

DIRT 5

The Falconeer

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Grounded

Halo Infinite

King Oddball

Maneater

Manifold Garden

Marvel's Avengers

Metal: Hellslinger

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Worlds

Planet Coaster

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction

Tell Me Why

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Touryst

Vampire: The Masquerade- Bloodlines 2

War Thunder

Watch Dogs: Legion

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yes, Your Grace

