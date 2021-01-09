Xbox Series X restock updates for retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, Target, Walmart, more

No one expected the world to change overnight, and just because it's 2021 now, that doesn't mean that Xbox Series X inventory has miraculously appeared at retailers. (Perhaps someone should have used the monkey paw in Wonder Woman 1984 to wish for more consoles.) Microsoft launched the Series X along with its sibling the Xbox Series S back on Nov. 10, and it sold out more or less instantly. We've been waiting for more of the next-gen consoles to show up ever since, but the occasional dribbles of inventory have barely been enough to notice, thanks in large part to resellers and bots routinely beating average consumers to the punch.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Twitter remains a resource for many gamers to check on restock news, but even when the leads are credible, gamers rarely get more than a few minutes' warning and inventory sells out within minutes, like the unexpected bounty of Xbox Series X consoles that appeared at Amazon Warehouse yesterday.

Series X in Amazon Warehouse (this time from Amazon, sorry about the last link). $402. Note the thumbnail is wrong but the product SKU and name are right.https://t.co/eV0jpIGCAO — PS5 Xbox restock+more tech/gaming finds & deals (@LeBlorstOfTimes) January 8, 2021

Currently, there's no inventory to be had anywhere, and don't expect that to change anytime soon: Microsoft confirmed back in November that Xbox inventory could be tight through April 2021.

But we're keeping an eye on Twitter and other sources of news, and we will keep you up to date on what retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target are planning. What follows is a list of the major retailers selling the Xbox Series X.

Our advice is to seek out the $500 retail price and avoid those pricey retailer bundles (which include extraneous controllers, accessories and games). Even better: If you don't have a 4K TV and don't expect to get one anytime soon, try the Xbox Series S instead to save $100.

Xbox Series X: Check inventory restock

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase as inventory allows.

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page.

GameStop had touted "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" but those are currently sold out.

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

Are you already getting desperate? Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? Listen, we wouldn't do this and we don't recommend you do it, either. But if you want to take that path, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models -- as long as you're willing to pay upwards of $650.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.