Xbox Series X restock for Cyber Monday? Check inventory at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target

Microsoft started selling its next-generation Xbox Series X ($500) and Xbox Series S ($300) gaming consoles earlier this month, but good luck finding them. As with Sony's new PlayStation 5, both the higher- and lower-end versions of the new Xbox have been difficult to get your hands on. It's too bad, because the new Xbox Series X in particular is an incredibly powerful 4K gaming console. In addition to its own new titles, it can also play almost the entire back catalog of Xbox One games. Black Friday restocks have come and gone at this point as well, but it could be worth paying attention coming into Cyber Monday if you're determined to track down a new Xbox Series X or Series S. Here are the retailers you need to keep track of.

While most retailers haven't been particularly forthcoming about when they expect to have more units for sale, a few have been more upfront. Walmart, for example, has been alerting customers via Twitter about exactly when it's dropping new inventory. The last inventory drop at Walmart happened on Wednesday (Thanksgiving Eve) and we're waiting for Walmart's next announcement on Twitter.

Walmart isn't the only retailer being open about its inventory. is doing much the same, just with less notice. The retailer is tweeting availability at the time of drop, engaging directly with customers and gamers. An Antonline representative also said, "We have a strict one-per-customer policy and are doing many checks to get these into the hands of real gamers and not scalpers." Here's Antonline's Thanksgiving Eve tweet about a drop. As you can see, you'll probably want to follow the retailer for the tweets to be useful:

GameStop did an inventory drop on the Xbox models back on Nov. 25, but -- as per usual with GameStop -- it was a pricey bundle. It sold out within minutes.

Unlike Sony, which conducted an online-only launch for the PS5, Microsoft stocked the shelves both online and in stores. As you scour the web and brick-and-mortar stores for inventory, temper your expectations: They're nowhere to be found and it doesn't look like it's getting any better: Microsoft is now saying that Xbox inventory could be tight through April 2021.

If you still want to try your luck, here's a list of the major retailers selling the Xbox Series X. Our advice is to seek out the $500 retail price, and avoid those pricey retailer bundles (which include extraneous controllers, accessories and games).

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days of September, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase as inventory allows.

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page.

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

GameStop had touted "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" but those are currently sold out.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

Are you already getting desperate? Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? Listen, we wouldn't do this and we don't recommend you do it, either. But if you want to take that path, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models -- as long as you're willing to pay upwards of $750.

