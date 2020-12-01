Xbox Series X restock coming: Inventory updates for Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Microsoft released its next-gen gaming consoles -- the Xbox Series X ($500) and Xbox Series S ($300) three weeks ago, and very few of us have anything to show for it. The console sold out more or less instantly on Nov. 10 and in every subsequent inventory drop at major retailers, in part due to seemingly inexhaustible demand and in part due to resellers beating average consumers to the punch.

There's some help waiting in the wings, though. We're keeping track of all the Cyber Monday restocks happening for the Xbox Series X and Series S. That said, retailers have been quiet so far. Walmart, Antonline and GameStop most recently replenished their Xbox Series inventory on Nov. 25 and were sold out within minutes. And that's not surprising; Microsoft said on Nov. 16 that Xbox inventory could be tight through April 2021, and hasn't had much to say on the subject since.

That doesn't mean the occasional inventory drop won't happen, though, so it pays to keep an eye out for restocks. Here's a list of the major retailers selling the Xbox Series X. Our advice is to seek out the $500 retail price and avoid those pricey retailer bundles (which include extraneous controllers, accessories and games).

Xbox Series X: Check inventory restock for Cyber Monday and beyond

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days of September, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase as inventory allows.

GameStop had touted "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" but those are currently sold out.

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

Are you already getting desperate? Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? Listen, we wouldn't do this and we don't recommend you do it, either. But if you want to take that path, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models -- as long as you're willing to pay upwards of $750.

