Xbox Series X preorders are sold out: Check inventory at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop and more

We've been waiting for a year. But like Sony's rival PlayStation 5 console (which is coming Nov. 12), both the Xbox Series X and more affordable Xbox Series S sold out within a few hours on preorder day, Sept. 22. Unless additional inventory arrives for more preorders, you'll now have to wait until Nov. 10 for a chance to grab one at retail. This wasn't quite the train wreck that was Sony's PS5 preorder experience, when some retailers pulled the trigger early and sold out within minutes, but Microsoft's preorder inventory was no match for demand.

There's been a lot of Xbox news in recent weeks, some of which might affect how you choose to buy your new Xbox. GameStop has announced up to $200 in trade-in credit when you buy your Xbox Series X or Series S. An unwanted Xbox One X or an old PS4 Pro is worth $200, for example, while a 500GB Xbox One can lop $100 off the price of your new Xbox. Or if you want to buy your next console more like a smartphone -- on an installment plan -- there's Xbox All Access, which lets you get a Series X for $35 per month for 24 months, no upfront cost.

That's not all: If you're still on the fence between the Xbox and PS5, you should know that Microsoft has just announced a deal to buy ZeniMax Media, the parent of Bethesda Studios. Should the deal close as expected, it would make Microsoft the owner of Doom, Fallout, Skyrim and other A-list franchises. Xbox head Phil Spencer recently said that Bethesda games will be offered on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service at the same time they hit store shelves. They'll also be available through Microsoft's xCloud video game streaming service, which allows people to play games over the internet.

So while there's a lot to look forward to, at the moment you might need to wait until Nov. 10 to get an Xbox Series X if you weren't able to preorder one on Sept. 22. We don't expect additional preorder inventory to arrive at retail, but here are the places you can keep an eye on if you want to try to get lucky.

Amazon's preorder page is already showing "currently unavailable." You can click the yellow Email Me button to sign up for availability updates.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing, but the "Coming soon" message on the preorder page confirms that it too is now out of stock.

Newegg appears to now be sold out.

Unfortunately, Walmart is now sold out of its preorder stockpile.

GameStop now reports that its preorders are no longer available.

Target's preorder page appears to be sold out.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more. But no stock.

