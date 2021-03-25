Where to buy an Xbox Series X: Updates for Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop and other retailers

After a year of everyone being stuck at home due to the pandemic, there is still sky-high demand for new -- and not so new -- gaming systems. Case in point: The Xbox Series X is still nearly impossible to find at all major retailers. But if you're desperate to snag the Xbox Series X, there is some good news -- though it sells out almost instantly, it has resurfaced at a number of stores in recent weeks. With so many people still waiting to snag one, the new Xbox Series X is surely almost as in-demand as the PS5, which is now the fastest-selling console in US history.

It can be hard to find Xbox consoles at regular retail prices in either of its configurations, but today, Thursday, March 25, Walmart.com and the Walmart app will have the Xbox Series X and Series S on sale starting at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). Walmart doesn't typically offer more than a few hours notice of such a drop, so this one will be particularly competitive -- you'll want to set an alarm and act fast if you want a chance at scoring a new Xbox.

The $500 Xbox Series X is the gaming console of choice for its 4K video and 120Hz refresh rates. But if you don't have a 4K TV, the Xbox Series S costs a much more reasonable $300. Regardless of which one you have your eye on, though, no stores have any regular inventory to sell you.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

For the latest news on inventory updates, check back here frequently. You can monitor Xbox availability on your own as well -- Twitter is a popular (if not entirely reliable) source of restock rumors. But here at CNET, we occasionally get word directly from retailers and other tipsters about upcoming inventory restocks, and when we do, we put the word out immediately.

This much is true: It will probably be months before normal inventory levels appear in stores, so getting your own Xbox before summer is likely to be a challenge. Microsoft recently said that it expects inventory to be short through June.

After this list of related stories, you'll find a list of all the major retailers (and high-profile resellers) where you can monitor stock and availability.

Xbox Series X Restock Possibilities

You can find both the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S on the same Amazon product page.

This is the product page for the Xbox Series at GameStop.

Here's where to find the Xbox Series X at Best Buy (when inventory drops).

You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page to see both new consoles, but here's the product page for the Xbox Series X.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

We highly recommend waiting for inventory to appear at ordinary retailers so you can buy an Xbox Series X at the regular retail price. But if you simply can't wait, be advised that the average Xbox Series X price on eBay is about $800.

Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? We don't recommend doing that, but StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy a new Xbox -- as long as you're willing to pay $650 or more.

This story is updated frequently with the latest Xbox Series X inventory news.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.