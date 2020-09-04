Watch the new Mulan on Disney Plus now: How to stream the $30 remake today

Walt Disney Studios

You can now watch the new live-action version of Mulan on Disney Plus. But unlike Hamilton and Beyonce's Black Is King, it'll take more than just a subscription to stream the new Disney film. To watch you'll need Premier Access, which will cost you an extra $30. Note, though, that Mulan will be available for all Disney Plus subscribers at no additional charge starting Dec. 4, but that's a three-month wait for fans of the 1998 animated classic.

Both Disney films are based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan and follow a young woman in China who poses as a man in order to take her father's place in the war against the Huns. In the live-action film, Yifei Liu plays the character Mulan. Unlike the G-rated animated musical, Mulan (2020) is rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and is a more realistic telling. Critics have described the new Mulan as exciting, vibrant and emotional.

The movie was originally supposed to hit theaters in March, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus. Below, we answer your questions about how to watch Mulan now it's available. You can whet your appetite for the film by watching the trailer below and reading CNET's Abrar Al-Heeti's spoiler-free review of Mulan.

Can I watch Mulan on Disney Plus for free?

To watch Mulan on Disney Plus between now and Dec. 3, you need to have a subscription and pay an additional $30 to rent the movie. You'll use the payment card you have on file or will have the option to pay with a different card. Starting Dec. 4, the movie will be released to all Disney Plus Subscribers on Dec. 4 to watch at no additional charge.

Read: Disney Plus' Mulan release: Everything we still don't know

Will I only have to pay to watch Mulan once?

As long as you maintain your Disney Plus subscription, you will only have to pay $30 once to watch the film as many times as you like. If you cancel your subscription and decide to reactivate it, you'll still have access to Mulan.

There are three basic ways to subscribe:



: If you want to prepay for a year of Disney Plus, this option gets your monthly fee down to $5.83.

: Normally, it costs about $18 to get this triple shot of Disney-owned online services. But ordering them as a bundle saves you $5 a month.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 shows missing from Disney Plus

How can I purchase Mulan on Disney Plus?

It's impossible to miss Mulan on the page or in the app. Clicking "Get Premier Access" will ask you to pay with the card on file or with a different form of payment.

What time can I purchase Mulan?

Mulan became available to purchase starting at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET) on Friday, Sept. 4.

Can I download Mulan to watch offline?

Disney Plus currently lets you download all of its shows and movies to watch offline. Mulan has all the same product features that other titles on Disney Plus do, so it's also available for download.

This story is updated often.