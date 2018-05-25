Use this quick tip to clean your hand mixer

After whipping up your favorite recipe, there's that certain dread that comes with cleaning the hand mixer. Once those beaters are gooey, they are so hard to clean with a sponge.

Here's a trick that will get the job done in no time.

Fill a mixing bowl halfway with warm water.

Add a drop of dishwashing liquid.

Keep the beaters attached to the mixer and lower them into the bowl as if you were about to mix some batter. Be sure not to lower the mixer body into the water, though.

Turn the mixer on low, then switch it to medium.

Let the beaters "whip" the wash water for 60 seconds.

Turn off the mixer.

Release the beaters and rinse.

The bonus of this trick is that it will get your mixing bowl clean, too! In most cases you'll just need to rinse it.