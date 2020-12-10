The Game Awards 2020: Start time, nominees, how to watch online

IWe're merely hours away from The Game Awards, the annual award show that celebrates the year's best video games. This year's ceremony, hosted by Geoff Keighley, will be a little different -- forgoing the live audience amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Game Awards will be fully virtual. So far, presenters include Keanu Reeves, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman).
Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Game Awards, and where to watch.
When is the Game Awards?
The 2020 Game Awards start Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The preshow starts 30 minutes before the main event. You can watch the stream on multiple platforms:
Who are the 2020 Game Awards nominees?
This year's Game Awards have 30 categories up for grabs including Best Narrative, Best Mobile Game, Best Indie Game and Best RPG. There are also awards for e-sports games and technical aspects like audio design, music and art direction.
As always, the most coveted award is Game of the Year. Here are the nominees for some of the major categories:
Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Role Playing Game
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Indie Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Best Score and Music
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Performance
- Ashely Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
- Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man ($23 at Amazon): Miles Morales
Who are the musical guests?
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder is on deck to perform during this year's digital ceremony.
Who is going to present at the Game Awards?
Game Awards presenters include Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson, Wonder Woman actress Gal Godot, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, The Last of Us voice actor Troy Baker and Swedish Chef from The Muppets. Christopher Nolan, the director of Tenet, has also been announced.
There will also be a panel on the next generation of gaming.
