PS5's official specs reveal 825GB SSD, GPU details

Sony

The PS5 is set for a holiday 2020 release, but much of the system is still a mystery. Sony looks to remedy that on Wednesday with a video focused on the upcoming console's architecture. One detail we already know: Sony says the PS5 release is on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic according to GamesRadar.

Before the start of the presentation, Eurogamer reported the official specs of the console. Powering Sony's new system is a CPU and GPU both made by AMD along with an 852GB SSD.

The PS5 will have:

8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz

10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (custom-made by AMD)

16GB GDDR6/256-bit

Custom 825GB SSD

Sony began streaming its PS5 reveal at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. System lead architect Mark Cerny will host the presentation.

This video was originally planned as a session at the Game Developers Conference, according to the PlayStation Japanese Twitter account. Conference organizers canceled GDC, which was originally set to start Monday, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The first PS5 details came out in October with teasers about the system's hardware and controller. In February, Sony created the console's website, although no new info has been added since it went up.

Microsoft revealed the specs for its Xbox Series X on Monday. According to leaks, the two new consoles will have similar hardware, including AMD-made CPUs and GPUs along with solid-state drives.