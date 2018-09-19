Sony

Have you been missing the original PlayStation, with its top-loading disk drive and pale grey exterior? You're in luck. This year's newest retro gaming comeback, the PlayStation Classic, is available to preorder now.

The console will officially be released on December 3, just in time for the holidays. But if you're hoping to give one as a gift, you should start shopping now. Especially since they are already selling on eBay for well over the retail price of $99 (£90, AU$150).

Pre-order your own at:

Now playing: Watch this: Unboxing the PS4 Pro 500M Edition

The PlayStation Classic looks just like the original 1994 PlayStation, except 45 percent smaller. The console includes two replica original controllers and comes preloaded with 20 classic games, including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash and Ridge Racer Type 4, with more games to come according to Sony.

Sony says it will provide more details about the console close to its launch, but if you are at all interested, it's worth putting your order in now before it sells out.

PlayStation Classic follows Nintendo's two retro console releases -- the NES Classic and SNES Classic. Both of them were huge hits for Nintendo, and Sony is hoping to capture the same nostalgia with the PS Classic.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is finally coming to the PS4. At least, according to this leak.

Nintendo Switch Online is officially live: Here's what's included.