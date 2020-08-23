Planning to stream the new Mulan movie on Disney Plus Sept. 4? The one thing you need to know

Walt Disney Studios

The new live-action version of Mulan is coming to Disney Plus on Sept. 4. But unlike Hamilton and Beyonce's Black Is King, you'll need more than just a subscription to watch the new Disney film based on the '90s animated classic. In fact, it'll cost you an extra $30 for Premier Access to watch the film.

If you haven't seen the original version of Mulan, it follows a young woman in China who poses as a man in order to take her father's place in the war against the Huns. It's based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. The live-action movie starring Yifei Liu will follow the same story, but this time it's rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and is fashioned as a more realistic telling than the animated musical. Critics have described the remake as exciting, vibrant and emotional.

The movie was originally supposed to hit theaters in March, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus. Here's how to watch Mulan when it's available. You can see the trailer below.

Can I watch Mulan on Disney Plus for free?

To watch Mulan on Disney Plus, you'll need to have a subscription and pay an additional $30 to rent the movie. We're assuming you'll use the payment card you have on file or will have the option to pay with a different payment card.

Will I only have to pay to watch Mulan once?

As long as you maintain your Disney Plus subscription, you will only have to pay $30 once to watch the film as many times as you like. If you cancel your subscription and decide to reactivate it, you'll still have access to Mulan.

There are three basic ways to subscribe:



: If you want to prepay for a year of Disney Plus, this option gets your monthly fee down to $5.83.

: Normally, it costs about $18 to get this triple shot of Disney-owned online services. But ordering them as a bundle saves you $5 a month.

How can I purchase Mulan on Disney Plus?

Since Mulan is the first movie that Disney Plus is charging its subscribers extra to watch, it's unclear how the purchasing process will work. Disney Plus may charge the payment card on file.

Will I be able to download Mulan to watch offline?

Disney Plus currently lets you download all of its shows and movies to watch offline. Mulan is expected to have all the same product features that other titles on Disney Plus do, so it should also be available for download.

