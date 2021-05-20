PGA Championship 2021: TV schedule today, how to watch and more

Golf's second major starts Thursday when the PGA Championship gets underway in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. It's the second time the PGA has been played here. In 2012, Rory McIlroy won his second major title at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

Fresh off a win at the Wells Fargo Championship, the former world no. 1 player is seeking his fifth major and first since winning the PGA Championship in 2014. McIlroy is the favorite heading into the tournament at 11-1. Other contenders this week include Jon Rahm (14-1), Justin Thomas (14-1), Bryson DeChambeau (16-1), Jordan Spieth (16-1) and Dustin Johnson (18-1).

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Here's what you need to know to watch the golf this week.

What: 2021 PGA Championship

2021 PGA Championship When: May 20-23

May 20-23 Where: The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina TV channels: CBS and ESPN

Live TV coverage

ESPN has the early round coverage on Thursday and Friday before giving way to CBS for weekend coverage for the final two rounds.

Here's the TV schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, May 20

ESPN: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Round 2: Friday, May 21

ESPN: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Round 3: Saturday, May 22

ESPN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

CBS: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Round 4: Sunday, May 23

ESPN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

CBS: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Live TV streaming options



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with a live TV streaming service. Four of the five major ones (all but Sling TV) offer CBS, and all five include ESPN. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

You can also watch portions of the tournament on Paramount Plus and ESPN Plus. Paramount Plus will have a simulcast of CBS's TV coverage over the weekend, while ESPN Plus will simulcast ESPN's TV coverage each day of the tournament as well as additional coverage including featured holes and groups.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the final round on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $65 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV's basic $70-a-month package includes CBS and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Neither the Orange nor the Blue plan includes CBS. Read our Sling TV review.

You can watch the last two rounds of the PGA Championship on CBS's online streaming service. Paramount Plus costs $6 a month with ads or $10 a month without ads.

ESPN's stand-alone streaming service costs $6 a month or $60 a year and will show ESPN's coverage for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday and early coverage at the start of the last two rounds on Saturday and Sunday. It will also show featured holes (15, 16 and 17) and will follow featured groups each day.

All of the live TV streaming services above except ESPN Plus offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Weekend option: Free over-the-air TV

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the afternoon action on Saturday and Sunday on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.