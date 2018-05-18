Whether the Instant Pot is the kitchen helper you never knew you needed or the appliance that puzzles you, this electric countertop pressure cooker has become the talk of cooking blogs, Pinterest boards and entire Facebook communities.

We're not immune to the buzz. In fact, we're a part of it. Several CNET staff members have brought this popular appliance into their kitchens thanks to the many tasks it can complete and the short amount of time in which it can do them. Along the way, we've found some recipes that have become regulars in our meal rotation.

Here are some of our favorites:

Josh Miller/CNET

Rotisserie-style Instant Pot Chicken

Yes, you can "roast" a whole chicken in your Instant Pot. I discovered this by accident when I had to cook an entire chicken before a long trip.

It's simple: Season your chicken, then set the Instant Pot to sauté mode (high). Brown it on both sides, then add 1 cup of chicken broth and any herbs, like thyme. Then switch the Instant Pot to pressure mode (high) for 25 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally, and you'll have fall-off-the-bone chicken in less than an hour.

-- Sharon Profis, San Francisco

Instant Pot Apple Crisp

This Instant Pot Apple Crisp recipe is great because it's easy to make and versatile. You can eat it warm or cold, by itself or with ice cream or yogurt, and it works as a breakfast and a dessert. I usually make a double recipe because my family eats it up so quickly.

Recipe: https://www.centercutcook.com/instant-pot-apple-crisp/

-- Mariel Myers, San Francisco

Instant Pot Creamy Coconut Steel-Cut Oats

This continues to be a huge hit for all the coconut-loving women in our family (me, my 18-year-old and twin 5-year-olds.) Just more special than regular old oatmeal, easy, fast and so hearty and healthy. Plus no gluten, assuming you pick the right oats.

Recipe: http://flavorrd.com/2016/01/instant-pot-coconut-steel-cut-oats/

-- Michelle Meyers, San Francisco

Danielle Ramirez/CNET

Greek yogurt

The yogurt button was more of a reason to buy the IP than I let on. We were spending more money than I care to admit every week on yogurt for me and my son. Not only is this recipe super easy to do, but I know exactly what is it in. Boil milk, add a starter and some sweetener, let it go for 8.5 hours and strain. Boom. Done.

Recipe: http://youmakeitsimple.com/2016/12/greek-yogurt-in-the-instant-pot-thick-creamy/

-- Danielle Ramirez, San Francisco

Chili

What are you using your Instant Pot for right now and why isn't it chili? This recipe from Drew Magary is a superb foundation for a good chili, as long as you're not one of those Skyline Chili weirdos. I've been experimenting with variations for years, and as long as you keep the beans and spice, you can bring in pretty much anything else you want. And no, you don't want to see a photo because all chili, no matter how delicious, looks gross.

Recipe: https://deadspin.com/5981076/the-drew-magary-super-bowl-chili-recipe

-- Morgan Little, San Francisco

Pulled chicken

Let there be no doubt that I'm a fan of this recipe. It's a crowd-pleaser, I've never had any carnivore say they don't like it and all-in it takes about 30 minutes, even from frozen chicken thighs. The time-savings of 30 minutes versus 4 hours in a standard slow cooker makes the Instant Pot version a no-brainer, and perfect for any school night. Heck, we served this for our Christmas dinner this past year. Oh, and despite the fact that it says "pop" in the recipe, don't take that to mean you can use anything. Use Coke. Stay away from root beer.

Recipe: https://www.theblackpeppercorn.com/2017/05/pulled-chicken-pressure-cooker/

-- Rich Brown, Louisville

Hard-boiled eggs

My Instant Pot is my favorite tool when it comes to meal prepping for the week, and boiled eggs are one of my favorite foods to cook in bulk. I follow the 5-5-5 method I first learned about in the Instant Pot Facebook group: 5 minutes of steaming, 5 minutes of natural pressure release, 5 minutes of cool down in an ice bath. Works like a charm, and gives me protein at the ready.

Recipe: https://www.onehappyhousewife.com/instant-pot-hard-boiled-eggs/

-- Ashlee Clark Thompson, Louisville

Kalua Pork

This Instant Pot "Kalua Pork" recipe is absolutely delicious. It really is the perfect pulled pork for tacos, sandwiches -- or on its own. I'd strongly suggest getting a boneless pork shoulder to make it easier to cut in half and definitely sear the meat before you pressure cook it.

Recipe: https://recipes.instantpot.com/recipe/kalua-pork/

-- Megan Wollerton, Louisville

Instant Pot Chicken in Lemon-Basil Sauce

I'm currently on an adventure to find as many different ways as I can to cook chicken in my Instant Pot (I'm on Day 94 of my adventure.) This Williams-Sonoma recipe made excellent use of the Meyer lemons I'm lucky to grow in my garden in Silicon Valley. I served it over handfuls of fresh spinach. Bottom line: yummy.

Recipe: https://www.williams-sonoma.com/recipe/instant-pot-chicken-in-lemon-basil-sauce/

-- Connie Guglielmo, San Francisco

Chicken and potatoes

I don't really have a name for this as I just concocted it. But it was great on a cold night after a gym session with a good mix of protein and complex carbs.

Ingredients

1.5 pounds chicken thighs



2 sweet potatoes, washed and chopped



1 jumbo yellow onion, chopped



3-4 cloves minced garlic



1 cup of chop carrots



Half bottle of Trader Joe's Siracha and garlic BBQ sauce



Salt and pepper to taste



Just mix everything up in the Instant Pot, and cook on manual for 10 minutes.

-- Andy Altman, San Francisco

Moroccan Chicken

I got my Instant Pot about six months ago and it has become an ally for making delicious dinners for the whole work week and eating healthy again.

My latest obsession is this Moroccan chicken recipe because it's a complete meal, it takes just 40 minutes to be ready and I love that it has great spices, cherries and quinoa. I do recommend paying attention to the quinoa instructions because you might need to adjust the amount of broth so there's no liquid left. I've impressed my friends with last minute dinner plans and this is always a hit thanks to the complex flavors and textures. ¡Buen provecho!

-- Tania Gonzalez, San Francisco

