National Pizza Day: All the deals and freebies you can get today

Domino's

If pizza is always your go-to favorite food, your day is finally here: Today, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day. That means tons of pizza deals are available to snag for pineapple and pepperoni pizza lovers alike.

Before we get too excited, none of these restaurants are handing out free slices without a purchase. But many of these deals may likely be around longer than today. Here's where you can find deals on National Pizza Day.

Sbarro

For this nationwide pizzeria, you can sign up for Sbarro's Slice Society and get a free XL NY slice when you buy a drink.

Domino's Pizza

Thinking about ordering carryout instead of having your pizza delivered? Domino's Pizza will tip you $3 to do it. The catch is you can't use it on your current order and will instead have to use it on the next one. This promotion lasts until May 22.

California Pizza Kitchen

When you join the CPK Rewards program, you'll instantly receive a $5 reward to use toward your pizza, as well as a free small side plate. In addition, you'll get a free dessert on your birthday.

Papa John's

Papa John's has a carryout special going on right now. You can get a large one-topping pizza for $8, which is more than half off the regular price.

Little Caesars Pizza

Little Caesars has a limited time offer for a bat-shaped pizza to promote The Batman movie. For $8, you can get the large pepperoni pizza that has a calzone crust filled with white garlic sauce, cheese and pepperoni. A free Crazy Sauce comes on the side.

Cici's Pizza

Cici's Pizza has a deal right now where you can get two large one topping pizzas for $5.99 each. Plus, when you sign up for text alerts, you'll get free cinnamon rolls with a $30 purchase.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

When you sign up for Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards, you'll get a free appetizer. Plus, on your birthday, you can get a free 16-inch pizza.

We'll continue to update this story as more discounts become available. For more deals this month, check out these best Valentine's Day deals we found.