Mulan on Disney Plus streams Sept. 4. Here's one thing to know before you watch

The new live-action version of Mulan will be available to watch on Disney Plus this Friday, Sept. 4. But unlike Hamilton and Beyonce's Black Is King, you'll need more than just a subscription to stream the new Disney film, which is based on the '90s animated classic. In fact, it'll cost you an extra $30 for Premier Access to watch. On Aug. 28, Disney's Mulan listing page said the movie will be available for all Disney Plus subscribers at no additional charge on Dec. 4, 2020, but Disney Plus has since removed that date.

The animated version of Mulan is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan and follows a young woman in China who poses as a man in order to take her father's place in the war against the Huns. Yifei Liu plays the character Mulan in the live-action movie, which will follow the same storyline as the original movie, but this time it's rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and is fashioned as a more realistic telling than the animated musical. Critics have described the remake as exciting, vibrant and emotional. Stay tuned for CNET's upcoming spoiler-free review.

The movie was originally supposed to hit theaters in March, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus. We answer your questions about how to watch Mulan as soon as it's available. You can whet your appetite for the film by watching the trailer below.

Can I watch Mulan on Disney Plus for free?

To watch Mulan on Disney Plus, you'll need to have a subscription and pay an additional $30 to rent the movie. You'll use the payment card you have on file or will have the option to pay with a different payment card. The Mulan preorder page said on Aug. 28 the movie will be released to all Disney Plus Subscribers on Dec. 4, 2020 to watch at no additional charge -- this has since been removed by Disney Plus.

Will I only have to pay to watch Mulan once?

As long as you maintain your Disney Plus subscription, you will only have to pay $30 once to watch the film as many times as you like. If you cancel your subscription and decide to reactivate it, you'll still have access to Mulan.

There are three basic ways to subscribe:



: If you want to prepay for a year of Disney Plus, this option gets your monthly fee down to $5.83.

: Normally, it costs about $18 to get this triple shot of Disney-owned online services. But ordering them as a bundle saves you $5 a month.

How can I purchase Mulan on Disney Plus?

If you're purchasing Mulan on Sept. 4, you'll see a button to buy the movie on the Mulan page. If you're on disneyplus.com, you'll have the option to pay with the card on file or with a different form of payment.

Will I be able to download Mulan to watch offline?

Disney Plus currently lets you download all of its shows and movies to watch offline. Mulan is expected to have all the same product features that other titles on Disney Plus do, so it should also be available for download.

