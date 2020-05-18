Microsoft Build 2020: How to watch the all-digital developer event

Angela Lang/CNET

The coronavirus pandemic has already disrupted daily life for billions of people, many of whom have been ordered to shelter in place in an effort to slow the virus's spread. Organizers have in turn had to cancel or postpone many events, including the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), SXSW music festival, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

Some companies, such as Microsoft and Apple, have decided that instead of cancelling their large developer events, they'll switch them to an online-only format.

When



Microsoft's Build conference begins Tuesday, May 19, at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. It'll continue through Wednesday, May 20. According to Microsoft's posted agenda for the conference, CEO Satya Nadella is expected to deliver a keynote address on May 19 at 8:20 a.m. PT / 11:20 am ET, followed by Microsoft's Imagine Cup student developer competition at 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET, and announcements about Microsoft's Azure cloud technology at 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET.

Where

The conference will be streamed on Microsoft's website. CNET's global team will cover the event, as well as other conferences that have shifted online, just as we always do -- by providing real-time updates, commentary and analysis you can only get here.

What we can expect

Microsoft's Nadella usually delivers a keynote address, after which the company is expected to announce new features for its Windows PC software, HoloLens headset and Office productivity software.