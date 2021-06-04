Krispy Kreme's offering two free doughnuts today if you have the vaccine

Krispy Kreme

Looking for more free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme? You're in luck. In honor of National Doughnut Day, the company announced that it will be giving away a free doughnut to anyone on Friday, June 4. This new offer, which is good for any doughnut Krispy Kreme offers, can be stacked on top of the free glazed doughnut the company has been offering to people who show their vaccination cards.

So yes, today you can get two free Krispy Kreme doughnuts -- one of your choice for National Doughnut Day and one Original Glazed for your vaccine shot. If you don't have your vaccine, you can still get a free doughnut on June 4. No purchase is necessary for any of the offers.

As part of an effort to boost vaccinations, in March the company began offering one free Original Glazed doughnut every day for the rest of 2021 to anyone who came into one of its "participating US locations" and showed a "COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card."

The vaccine promotion runs through Dec. 31 and will allow for "one redemption per guest per day" so you could, in theory, get a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year -- if you're vaccinated. Krispy Kreme said on Tuesday it's given out over 1.5 million doughnuts to vaccinated Americans since the program began.

"On National Doughnut Day, stop by and enjoy any doughnut you want on us. And if you're helping us get past this pandemic by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, then thank you and have a second doughnut on us," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 50% half of the US population is fully vaccinated and about 50% of Americans had received at least one dose as of Friday. (Here's how to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you haven't yet.) Vaccines are rolling out for all people aged 16 and up and the Pfizer vaccine received final approval for children ages 12-15 from the CDC.

How do you get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut a day if you're vaccinated?

To qualify, you will need to present your COVID-19 vaccination card. It will need to show that you have had at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Wearing your "I'm vaccinated" sticker will not count. The company adds on its website that employees will not document or take photos of your vaccine card since it "contains personal information."

You will need to head into a Krispy Kreme store or drive-thru to get the deal, with the company noting that it is not making the free doughnuts available to those ordering online or via delivery apps.

