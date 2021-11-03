How to watch NASA talk up its asteroid-bashing DART mission on Thursday

NASA/Johns Hopkins, APL/Steve Gribben

Hazardous asteroids have impacted Earth in the past, and we should be concerned about potential future threats. That's why NASA is launching the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission as early as Nov. 23. The space agency is talking up its plans for DART in a briefing on Thursday.

The virtual media briefing kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Nov. 4 and you can watch the livestream right here:

NASA planetary defense officer Lindley Johnson and several DART team members will preview the launch and field questions.

DART sounds like part of the plot to a sci-fi movie. "As a technology test, the mission will help determine if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course, should an Earth-threatening asteroid be discovered in the future," NASA said in a statement on Tuesday. "DART's target asteroid is not a threat to Earth."

The mission's destination is actually a pair of space rocks. Larger asteroid Didymos is orbited by a small moonlet named Dimorphos. In late 2022, DART will smash into the moonlet to try to change its orbit around its bigger buddy. If that works, it could offer a blueprint for redirecting potentially dangerous asteroids away from Earth.

SpaceX is set to escort DART off this planet with an assist from a Falcon 9 rocket launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The good news is we don't know of any imminent asteroid threats to Earth, though they sometimes sneak up on us. That means we should have some breathing room before we might have to try a DART-like mission for real.