How to watch every Star Wars film online in chronological order

Star Wars Celebration Chicago

Star Wars Episode IX won't be in theaters till December 19 so you've still got plenty of time to get pumped up by the title and first trailer reveal, and then get yourself all caught up. And by "caught up" I mean rewatch the films for the millionth time. I'm not here to judge. Ewoks may sling stones, but I know what Star Wars themed glass house I live in.

By all accounts, the classic story arc of the cosmic struggle between good and evil is gearing up to get even better. Even Abrams sounds pleased, calling the film "something incredibly special."

Whether you've never seen the films before or you can recite them line by line, now's a good time to watch some Star Wars. (But really, is there ever a bad time?).

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

The Clone Wars

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Other rental/purchase options: iTunes

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Episode IV: A New Hope

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube