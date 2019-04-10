How to watch every Star Wars film online in chronological order

Star Wars Episode IX won't be in theaters till December 19 so you've still got plenty of time to get pumped up by the title and first trailer reveal, and then get yourself all caught up. And by "caught up" I mean rewatch the films for the millionth time. I'm not here to judge. Ewoks may sling stones, but I know what Star Wars themed glass house I live in.
By all accounts, the classic story arc of the cosmic struggle between good and evil is gearing up to get even better. Even Abrams sounds pleased, calling the film "something incredibly special."
Whether you've never seen the films before or you can recite them line by line, now's a good time to watch some Star Wars. (But really, is there ever a bad time?).
Episode I: The Phantom Menace
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Episode II: Attack of the Clones
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
The Clone Wars
Subscription streaming options: Netflix
Other rental/purchase options: iTunes
Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Subscription streaming options: Netflix
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Episode IV: A New Hope
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Episode VII: The Force Awakens
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
Subscription streaming options: Netflix
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
