Senate approves $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Apple's iMac Pro to be discontinued Coming 2 America review Tom Cruise deepfakes Best Buy's 3-day sale Raya and the Last Dragon
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

How to watch Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, streaming now

The long-awaited sequel to comedy classic is here.

Listen
- 01:25
image

Coming 2 America is available now.

 Prime Video

Coming 2 America is finally here, and despite doing that weird thing where you put a literal number inside the title, we're quite looking forward to it. Coming to America came out in 1988, so it's been ... 33 years since the original comedy hit theaters? It's a testament to the film's success and cultural impact that anyone is interested in a sequel. Is it any good? Our reviewer Patrick Holland mostly liked it

SEE AT PRIME VIDEO

The plot? Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) discovers he has a son in the US and must return to New York City, find his child and groom him to become the heir to the throne of Zamunda. Hijinks, we can only assume, will ensue.

Here's a trailer...

OK, let's get stuck into the details.

Release date

Coming 2 America hit Prime Video on March 5. 

How to watch

Coming 2 America is available to watch on Prime Video. Unlike other movies like Mulan or Raya and the Last Dragon, Coming 2 America will be free to watch for Prime Video subscribers.

SEE AT PRIME VIDEO

Just sign up or log in and you should be good to go.

Worth noting: Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial. The subscription also comes with free two day shipping with Amazon and a host of other benefits, including access to Prime Music and some free stuff on Kindle.

Cast

As mentioned above, Coming 2 America really does have a stacked cast. 

  • Eddie Murphy
  • Arsenio Hall
  • Jermaine Fowler
  • Leslie Jones
  • Tracy Morgan
  • KiKi Layne
  • Shari Headley
  • Teyana Taylor
  • Wesley Snipes
  • James Earl Jones

As you might expect, both Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are bringing back all the characters they played in the original Coming to America.

New movies coming out in 2021: James Bond, Marvel and more

See all photos