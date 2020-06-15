How to find a Black Lives Matter protest where you live

Atlanta man Rayshard Brooks represents the latest death of an African American in police hands to spark social outcry. The 27-year-old was fatally shot last Friday night at a Wendy's drive-through. It's been three weeks since protests across the United States began, following the death of George Floyd on May 25.
Since then, hundreds of thousands of people all over the world have gathered in outrage over acts of racial discrimination and police brutality, from London and Cape Town to Sydney, Tokyo and Paris. If you're interested in joining a group, but don't know where to start, we offer several ways to find one in your area.
In the US, protesting is a personal choice and a legal right granted by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
Remember that:
- You have rights as a protester, but there are also limits. Here's what you can and cannot do under the law.
- Many protests are organized with the knowledge and support of local city councils and law enforcement authorities.
- We're still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, so it's best to protect yourself by wearing a face mask, bringing hand sanitizer and refraining from high-fives, handshakes, hugging and kissing.
- Some areas have imposed a curfew, though these seem to be easing. As breaking curfew is illegal, CNET encourages you to follow local laws.
Here are additional ways to help the Black Lives Matters movement demonstrators if you're not joining the protests in person, and resources to help educate yourself about antiracism and systemic prejudice.
Search Facebook groups and events
You may have already seen protests going in your city on Facebook. But if you haven't, search for "Black Lives Matter" or "George Floyd" in the Groups tab to see if there's something happening in your area. If you don't see a set date or time a march or protest is taking place, reach out to the group to get more information. You can also check out the Funders for Justice, a network of funders that addresses racial justice, policing and more.
Another option is to check out the Events tab and select Causes (make sure the location is correct). Some examples of events that are in my area are University of Louisville March for Black Lives and Freedom Fridays. The events usually have a scheduled date and time to meet up.
Search by Twitter hashtags
Many protest organizers who are using Twitter to post about their causes update their timelines frequently, so it's a good resource to find more information on the next event in your area. Start by hashtagging the city you live in. For example, #Louisville or #SanFrancisco. You may even notice hashtags like #LouisvilleProtests that give you more information, and where you can ask questions if you can't find the details you're looking for.
Contact the local Black Lives Matter group in your area
To find a local Black Lives Matter chapter in your area, visit BlackLivesMatter.com and select Chapters. If there's not one near you, try reaching out for more information on what you can do in your community to help.
Check out Nextdoor
Nextdoor lets you see events and other information that's happening in your neighborhood -- you will need to sign up for a free account. Once you have one, you can post messages asking about local protests, or you can search for other discussions.
To better prepare yourself for protests, here's how to protect yourself while protesting during the coronavirus pandemic and what to do if you are exposed to tear gas while protesting.
Black Lives Matter. Visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co to learn how to donate, sign petitions and protest safely.
