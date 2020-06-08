Global scenes of Black Lives Matter protests show outrage far beyond US

Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Poland
The death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis has led to widespread protests over racial inequality that now extend far beyond US borders. Some of the protests have turned violent, many have been peaceful.
From Norway to Mexico, South Korea to France, India to England, Pakistan to Germany, here are scenes from Black Lives Matter protests going on around the world. Above, thousands of protesters gather outside the US embassy in Warsaw on June 4.
A protester holds a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" in Portuguese on June 5. About 300 demonstrators in the streets of Sao Goncalo protested the deaths of George Floyd and João Pedro Mattos Pinto, a Brazilian black 14-year-old killed by a police bullet to his back when officers raided his home. Police have reportedly claimed he was caught in the crossfire as they pursued fleeing gang members. The killing is under investigation.
Demonstrators in Hamburg reenact George Floyd's death in front of the United States consulate on June 5. A video showing white officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as he pleaded for his life has led to outrage around the world.
On June 4, thousands of protesters gathered yet again outside the Austin, Texas, police headquarters to protest police brutality. The June 4 protests were nonviolent, in contrast to those over the past weekend that resulted in several people being hospitalized, including two young men who remain in critical condition with head injuries from beanbag ammunition shot by police. On June 4, the police chief told the Austin City Council during an emergency meeting that officers will no longer use beanbag ammunition against protesters.
In another smaller town, Asheville, North Carolina, a June 2 protest spreads across blocks around a main intersection downtown. Protesters occupied the space around the Vance Memorial, staying on the sidewalk and peacefully demonstrating for all who drove through town. Here are more scenes from the Asheville protest.
Discuss: Global scenes of Black Lives Matter protests show outrage far beyond US
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.