Twitch

Amazon giveth... and just keeps on giveth-ing.

Starting Thursday, Amazon Prime subscribers can score free PC games from Twitch, the service that lets players record and share in-game videos.

The program is officially called Free Games with Prime, and it works like this: Each month you'll have a window in which to claim a selection of free titles. Once you do that, they're yours to keep.

Right now, for example, and until March 31, you can get the following titles (shown with their current prices on Steam):

That's a combined value of well over $100, and there are five more titles already queued up for April (including Telltale Games' Tales from the Borderland).

How to get your games

Twitch

Assuming you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, it's a simple matter to start snagging your freebies:

Step 1: You first need to sign up for a Twitch account.

Step 2: Enable your Twitch Prime membership (also free with Prime).

Step 3: Head to Twitch proper and log into your newly created (and newly Prime-enabled) account.

Step 4: Click the crown icon in the toolbar at the top of the page (near the right side).

Step 5: Scroll through the list of loot and look for all "Free Games with Prime" offers. If there's one you want, click Claim Offer.

There's one final piece of the puzzle, and that's the Twitch Desktop App, which is the client you'll need to download and install your games.

And that's it! Happy gaming.