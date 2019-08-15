Fortnite season 10 challenges and where to find rifts, cube memorials

Epic Games

Developer Epic Games changed how challenges work in Fortnite season 10, aka season X. Instead of weekly challenges, there are sets of Limited Timed Mission Objectives. Each set has a particular theme and is unlocked after a certain amount of time or when previous missions are completed. These objectives are available only to season 10 Battle Pass owners. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Another big change in the new season is the inclusion of Prestige missions. Once a set of challenges are completed, players can choose to redo the tasks. Each mission will consist of a similar requirement, although at a higher difficulty. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Worlds Collide missions

Epic Games

Use a Rift ( )

Veteran Fortnite players will remember the rifts from season 5. They are crystal-looking tears on the island that transport players into the sky. Rifts recently reappeared in season 10 after the rift beacons showed up transforming Neo Tilted and Mega Mall. There are four on the island with the fifth being the singularity located in Loot Lake. Only one is needed for this challenge. Check the map below for their locations.

Epic Games

Where to find a Rift Zone

Rift Zones are new in Fortnite season 10 and are part of the season's storyline. So far this season there are two zones: Tilted Town formerly Neo Tilted and Retail Row formerly Mega Mall. Just visit one to complete this challenge.

Deal 200 damage at Viking Village or Loot Lake

This challenge says players can visit either location to deal damage to opponents but a tweet from Epic Thursday says there is an issue with tracking damage at Loot Lake. Head to Viking Village for this mission and head to the mountaintop to have the damage dealt count.

Epic Games

Visit a memorial cube in the desert or lake

This mission is another reference for veteran players. Fortnite season 6 had a mysterious giant cube -- nicknamed Kevin by the players -- that traveled from Paradise Palms to Loot Lake. Recently, two memorials to the cubes showed up where the cube started and ended its journey. See the map below for the two spots. Only one is needed for this mission.

Epic Games

Eliminate 3 opponents in the desert

For this mission, just visit Paradise Palms and find players to take out. It's a large space with plenty of places to find weapons. A good place to check is the desert locations from the previous challenges.

Search 3 chests at Loot Lake

A straightforward challenge. Visit Loot Lake and find some chests. It's best to land here at the start of the match rather than going later.

Consume 10 foraged mushrooms

Mushrooms are scattered across the northwest part of the island and a few other sports. Consuming one will increase your shields by five. Search around Pleasant Park, Haunted Hills and Junk Junction.

World Collide prestige missions

Visit 4 Rifts

For this mission, you'll need to visit all four rifts. Use the map above to see where they are located.

Search 5 chests in Rift Zones

Players will need to either visit Tilted Town or Retail Row for this mission. Between the two, Retail Row will be a bit more crowded since it's newer, but you can build to help protect yourself. Tilted Town, on the other hand, may have fewer people but some chests are not easily accessible since you can't build ramps to reach them.

Eliminate 3 opponents at Viking Village or Loot Lake

Either location will work for this mission. Loot Lake may have more targets to eliminate considering there's more to points of interest for players.

Visit a memorial cube in the desert and lake

As previously mentioned, there are two memorial cubes, and players will have to visit both to complete this challenge.

Eliminate 4 opponents at Paradise Palms or Fatal Fields

Not much different than the regular mission. Paradise Palms is a bigger place meaning there are likely more players to eliminate.

Search 7 chests at Lucky Landing or Loot Lake

As the case with the regular version of this mission, visit either location early in a match to have a better chance to find chests.

Consume 5 foraged mushrooms in a single match

Mushrooms in the northwest are plentiful so finding five in one match will be a simple task.

The Leftovers challenges

Epic Games

These challenges will unlock over the course of the next seven days. Each day will have a new mission to complete. Rewards for completing these tasks include experience points, Battle Stars and a loading screen that hints to a hidden Battle Star.

Deal 250 damage with explosive weapons to opponents

5 Shotgun Eliminations

Eliminate 20 members of the Horde at Retail Row

Outlast 150 opponents in Duos or Squads mode

Use a throwable item in 3 different matches

Visit Paradise Palms and Lucky Landing in the same match

Search 7 chests at Salty Springs or Frosty Flights

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Android and iOS devices.

