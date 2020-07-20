Emmys 2020: Start time, how to watch or stream online, nominations

Getty

Awards ceremonies have been going through it this year, with fluid scheduling changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the Primetime Emmys is sticking to its guns. Going in the opposite direction from the next Oscars and Cannes (pushed back and canceled), TV's big night has committed to its September ceremony date.

Will it need to tweak things closer to the show? Here's everything we know about the upcoming ceremony.

Start time

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. ABC will broadcast the show live on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT.

Watch live for free

If you have an over-the-air antenna hooked up to your TV and get your local ABC station, you can watch for free.

How to watch the Emmys live without cable

Cable TV cord cutters have a number of options for watching the ceremony via a live TV streaming service, detailed below.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Who's hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel will host the show for a third time. Despite the good news, he acknowledged the tricky logistics.

"I don't know where or how or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it!" Kimmel tweeted June 16.

I don't know where or how or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it! The 72nd #Emmy Awards - Sunday, September 20th on @ABCNetwork @TelevisionAcad — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 16, 2020

Nominations

The nominations will be announced Tuesday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET or 8:30 a.m. PT, via the Emmys site.

Shows that aired between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 are eligible for submission. Despite production suspensions and other disruptions that saw the Television Academy push back the entries deadline from May to June, Emmys submissions went up so much this year that there will be extra nominations slots to accomodate them.

What shows could nab nominations? Schitt's Creek and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are strong contenders for best comedy series. Best drama might see Succession, Better Call Saul and Big Little Lies fight for the win. Watchmen, Normal People and Unbelievable are strong shouts for best limited series.