Walt Disney Pictures

Get ready for jungle-themed puns and Disneyland references as the Jungle Cruise movie finally hits theaters in July 2021, starring Disney favorites Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Here's everything we know about the Amazon adventure so far.

The Jungle Cruise: How and when to watch

Due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney's Jungle Cruise is being released on July 30 after being delayed for more than a year. It'll launch in theaters and via paid Premier Access on Disney Plus on that day, and will be made available to all Disney Plus subscribers for no extra fee three months later.

Until it's more widely available, accessing the movie in Premier Access will cost an additional $30 on top of your monthly bill for Disney's streaming service.

The plot and trailers: What's Jungle Cruise all about?

The Jungle Cruise movie is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. Johnson will play a boat skipper named Frank who takes Blunt's character Lily and her brother McGregor -- played by British stand-up comedian Jack Whitehall, who you may recognize from the Good Omens series on Amazon Prime -- on a mission to find a tree that has magical healing powers.

The journey will see them fight wild animals and compete against a rival German expedition, with Disney adding that there will be a "supernatural element."

According to Blunt, who also starred in Disney's recent Mary Poppins Returns, "it's a love story." Much of the information on filming, production, plot and cast originally came from The Rock's Instagram page, who also previously voiced Moana character Maui for Disney. "[It's] the adventure of a lifetime," The Rock said in a behind-the-scenes video.

Ahead of the upcoming release date, a new trailer dropped in late May showing off Jesse Plemons' submarine-captaining villain.

Disneyland's Jungle Cruise: What is it?



Bettmann/Getty

It's no surprise that Disney is going after another ride-based movie, after the success of its Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. The Jungle Cruise is even older than the Pirates ride -- it was the only attraction to exist in Adventureland on Disneyland's opening day in 1955.

The Jungle Cruise attraction features a boat ride through a man-made jungle, with each tour led by a skipper who follows a pun-filled script. The boat travels past crocodiles, piranhas, monkeys, elephants, rhinos, cannibals, hippos and of course the infamous back side of water, the eighth wonder of the world.

To prepare for the movie, Johnson said on Instagram that Disney's Imagineers let him see the original Jungle Cruise concept art from the 1950s, as well as giving him an "oral/visual history lesson behind the iconic ride and it's infamous and relentlessly entertaining skippers."

The ride is currently being overhauled at both Disneyland and Disney World to include new scenes and remove out-of-date cultural depictions. It's set to reopen at Disneyland on July 16, in time for the movie's release.

Cast and crew: Who's in it?



Jungle Cruise end of year photo. pic.twitter.com/3Kt2oMNe45 — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) June 6, 2019

Being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, whose previous credits include The Shallows and The Commuter, the official cast includes:

The Rock as Frank



Emily Blunt as Lily Houghton



Jack Whitehall as McGregor Houghton



Jesse Plemons as the villain



Paul Giamatti

Edgar Ramírez as Aguirre

Raphael Alejandro as Zaqueu



Andy Nyman as Sir James Hobbs-Coddington



Simone Lockhart as Anna



Sulem Calderon as Quila



Other characters listed for the movie include warriors and mercenaries, hotel guests and bar patrons, soldiers and archaeologists, valets and a hotel maitre D', merchants and animal vendors, bus conductors, tourists and society members from Germany, France, Italy and London.