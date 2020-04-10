Coronavirus: How to track the spread across the world as deaths hit 100,000

John Hopkins University

The deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, and you can use an online dashboard to keep up with all reported cases. The John Hopkins University and Medicine Center for Systems Science and Engineering built a tool pulling in data from the World Health Organization, as well as the centers for disease control in the US, China and Europe and governments across the globe. It shows all confirmed, suspected and recovered coronavirus patients, as well as deaths.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed 102,136 people and infected almost 1.7 million people as of 4:00 p.m. PT on April 10, according to the dashboard. Around 375,000 people have recovered.

The 10 countries with the highest case count are the US with 492,000; Spain with 157,000; Italy with 147,000; France with 125,000; Germany with 121,000; mainland China with 82,000; the UK with 74,000; Iran with 68,000; Turkey with 47,000; and Belgium with 26,000. The dashboard shows the virus has spread to 185 countries.

Italy has the highest death toll, at over 18,800. The US follows, with 18,350 fatalities; Spain with 15,900; France with 13,200; the UK with 8,900; Iran with 4,200; China with 3,300; Belgium with 3,000; and Germany with 2,700 deaths.

The outbreak was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, 2019, with Chinese scientists linking the illness to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

