Coronavirus: How to track the spread across the world as cases top 1 million

The deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, and you can use an online dashboard to keep up with all reported cases. The John Hopkins University and Medicine Center for Systems Science and Engineering has built a tool pulling in data from the World Health Organization, as well as the centers for disease control in the US, China and Europe and governments across the globe. It shows all confirmed, suspected and recovered coronavirus patients, as well as deaths.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed 51,485 people and infected over 1 million as of 2:30 p.m. PT on April 2, according to the dashboard. Around 208,000 people have recovered.

The 10 countries with the highest case count are the US with 236,339; Italy with 115,242; Spain with 110,238; Germany with 84,600; mainland China with 82,432; France with 59,929; Iran with 50,468; the UK with 34,164; Switzerland with 18,827; and Turkey with 18,135. The dashboard shows the virus has spread to 181 countries, with even the smallest areas including Faroe Islands and Vatican City reporting cases.

Italy has the highest death toll, at almost 14,000. Spain follows, with over 10,000 fatalities; the US with 5,600; France with just over 4,500; China with 3,300; Iran with 3,100; and Germany with 1,100 deaths.

Cases have been confirmed in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Australia and the Pacific, with the illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, 2019, with Chinese scientists linking the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

This post was originally published Jan. 24 and is constantly updated.