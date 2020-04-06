Bunny Day and Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- your complete guide

Bunny Day is a week away in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That's right, Zipper T. Bunny has visited your island village already, and even if you didn't meet them on April 1, you've certainly seen all the Bunny Day eggs tucked in trees, floating in the sky and hidden underground.
Animal Crossing's Easter-inspired holiday is a mystery we're all uncovering together, so I can't tell you exactly what April 12 will bring. But there are plenty of other questions you'll have along the way, and we'll provide the answers as we find them. And here are our top tips to masting Animal Crossing: New Horizons on your Nintendo Switch ($300 at Best Buy).
What is Bunny Day?
Bunny Day is Animal Crossing's version of Easter, but its announcement on April 1 also heralded the beginning of spring on your island. Some trees are turning pink, cherry blossoms float through the air and new species of bugs and fish are finding their home on your island.
What's more, Bunny Day will bring a few surprises. First, the true identity of Zipper T. Bunny is still a mystery. Perceptive players noticed the zipper on the back of his costume, meaning he isn't just another anthropomorphic animal like the other denizens of your island. Second, he said a surprise was in store for any player determined enough to craft every unique Bunny Day item.
Why haven't I seen Zipper T. Bunny?
If you weren't playing on April 1, you might have missed the big yellow bunny. But if you were playing Animal Crossing on the first, and still didn't spot the furball, it's possible that you missed the software update that brought Bunny Day to your island. So make sure your version of Animal Crossing is the most recent before starting up the game. (Go to System Settings > System > Auto-Update Software > On.)
What types of eggs are there, and where do I find them?
Zipper says he's hidden six types of painted eggs across the island, and it's your job to find all of them. Some are easier to spot than others, though, so here's the list:
- Sky Eggs float on rainbow-colored balloons above the island
- Stone Eggs pop out of rocks when you strike them with a shovel or ax
- Leaf Eggs fall from trees when you shake them
- Wood Eggs pop out of tree trunks when you strike them with an ax
- Water Eggs can be hooked from the ocean or rivers just like fish
- Earth Eggs can be dug from sections of cracked ground just like fossils
Which Bunny Day recipes do I have to craft?
More recipes are showing up every day -- on balloons, washed ashore in bottles and handed over by helpful villagers -- but here's our ongoing list of Bunny Day recipes we've discovered so far, along with their requirements.
- Bunny Day stool: 3 Water
- Bunny Day table: 4 Earth
- Bunny Day wardrobe: 4 Stone
- Bunny Day vanity: 4 Leaf
- Bunny Day bed: 1 of each
- Bunny Day lamp: 4 Wood
- Bunny Day merry balloons: 1 Earth, 1 Leaf, 1 Sky
- Bunny Day festive balloons: 1 Stone, 1 Wood, 1 Water
- Bunny Day wall clock: 3 Sky
- Bunny Day glowy garland: 1 of each
- Bunny Day wreath: 1 of each
- Bunny Day wall: 2 of each
- Bunny Day flooring: 2 of each
- Bunny Day rug: 1 of each
- Earth-egg shell: 2 Earth
- Earth-egg outfit: 3 Earth
- Earth-egg shoes: 2 Earth
- Stone-egg shell: 2 Stone
- Stone-egg outfit: 3 Stone
- Stone-egg shoes: 2 Stone
- Leaf-egg shell: 2 Leaf
- Leaf-egg outfit: 3 Leaf
- Leaf-egg shoes: 2 Leaf
- Wood-egg shell: 2 Wood
- Wood-egg outfit: 3 Wood
- Wood-egg shoes: 2 Wood
- Sky-egg shell: 2 Sky
- Sky-egg outfit: 3 Sky
- Sky-egg shoes: 2 Sky
- Water-egg shell: 2 Water
- Water-egg outfit: 3 Water
- Water-egg shoes: 2 Water
- Egg party hat: 2 of each
- Egg party dress: 3 of each
- Bunny Day crown: 1 of each
- Bunny Day bag: 1 of each
- Bunny Day fence: 1 of each
We'll keep this article updated as we find more information and discover more recipes. If you have any other questions, make sure to drop them in the comments below. And while you're at it, check out our top tips and tricks for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with more fun you can have with your friends in the game.
