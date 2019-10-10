Amazon Music is coming to Apple TV, here's how to set it up

CNET

Amazon has announced a new app for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV ( ) HD for its music streaming service, giving customers worldwide access to more than 50 million songs as of Thursday. Apple TV users will also be able to search through their music, access any purchased and imported songs and check out lyrics on the screen.

Amazon Music customers "should be able to stream music simply and easily on any device they choose," said Karolina Joynathsing, director of business development for Amazon Music.

The app is available in the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, India and Brazil.

Here's how to set it up:

First, say "Amazon Music" into the Apple TV Siri Remote or find Amazon Music in the "apps" menu in the Apple TV app store.



store. The app will then display a six-letter pairing code.



Open https://amazon.com/code on your mobile browser or computer, and if needed sign into amazon.com.



Lastly, enter the six-letter pairing code and you'll be good to go.



Your Apple TV has to be running tvOS 12.0 or later for the app to work.