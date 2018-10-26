A Star is Born: What to listen to when you've played out the soundtrack

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 chart for two weeks after it was released on October 5, 2018. If you've been taken by this charming collection but feel like you've belted out "Shallow" a few too many times for your neighbors' comfort already, we've got some further listening suggestions (headphones optional):



Get a heavy dose of yet another A Star is Born

The original movie was released in 1937, a second version starring Judy Garland followed in 1954 and a wildly popular third remake with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson arrived in 1976. The latter's soundtrack, by Streisand and composer Paul Williams, was certified 4x Multi-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1984 and is believed to have sold in excess of 15 million copies to date. It stayed atop the Billboard 200 chart for six weeks (and on the chart for 51 weeks) and remained a household staple throughout the Seventies. And you know what? The solid songwriting still holds up and is worth a listen.

Keep the country-meets-rock vibe going

Lady Gaga's Ally Maine enters a promising new phase of life and love at the beginning of the movie, just like country star Kasey Musgraves did when she marked a hopeful new chapter in her personal life on this year's album Golden Hour.

Musgraves flirts with the intersection between country and rock, like the soundtrack, and celebrates her freedom post-divorce. After that post-movie bawl, play this album to keep your spirits on the uplift.

Hear more like that French song Ally sang in the drag club

If you loved Lady Gaga's drag club performance, then you'll want to discover the work of the late French chanteuse Edith Piaf, the woman behind that song, "La Vie en Rose."

Indulge yourself in more Jackson Maine-type music

Jackson Maine's songs were written by Willie Nelson's talented son Lukas Nelson, who leads a cool band called Promise of the Real.

Get into other film scores

Take a listen to the cinematic discography of composers like Hans Zimmer, Ennio Morricone and John Williams and you'll hear how soundtracks are an art and craft to be appreciated all unto their own.

And, the obvious: more Lady Gaga

If this soundtrack might have made you pay attention to Lady Gaga for the first time (or the first time in a long time) and you want to hear more, her overtly electronic albums might not be your best place to start. Instead, consider some of her more vocal-forward efforts such as her 2016 album Joanne or even Cheek to Cheek, her album of classic duets with Tony Bennett.

