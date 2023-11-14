Solo Stove Announces Cinder, an Indoor S'mores Roaster, Just in Time for Winter

If you like outdoor living, you are sure to have heard the name Solo Stove. The company makes some of the best fire pits you can buy, especially the excellent Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0. As the weather turns cold, sitting around a fire roasting s'mores is a lot of fun. But what if you want to roast those s'mores without sitting out in the cold? Maybe you want to sit under your patio heater but still have the open flame taste on your marshmallows; Cinder provides a handy solution.

The Cinder is a small (six inches in diameter and a little over 4 inches high) concrete burner that can fit on a table, breakfast bar, or coffee table. The concrete used doesn't look industrial; it has a sandy appearance rather than gray, and the weight makes it feel well-constructed. The little bamboo base and copper nameplate make it look elegant when placed on a dining room table.

It uses Solo Stove's liquid gel cans to power the flame, and because the fuel burns cleanly without releasing toxic fumes, it can be used indoors as well as outdoors. The gel gives off a warm yellow flame that can be used to roast marshmallows or as a nice ambient fire to stare at. The entire gel can burns out in three hours of continuous use, but three hours is a long time when you are making s'mores.

The Cinder is available today from Solo Stove's website for a very reasonable $50 price tag. You can also buy more gel fuel for when you need to stock up.