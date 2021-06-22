Biggest Prime Day deals Best Prime Day deals of Day 2 Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum crash NFL's Carl Nassib Fast & Furious More unemployment tax refunds
Prime Day pressure washer deal: The Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO 2030 is now just $110 (save $90)

This pressure washer packs some punch.

Amazon
It's Day 2 of Prime Day, and we're still seeing new and notable deals. Among them is the Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO 2030 electric pressure washer, now on sale for just $110. Being 45% off its original list price of $200, such a deep discount is no surprise -- Sun Joe pressure washers were popular with Prime Day shoppers in 2020. 

See the Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO 2030 on Woot, an Amazon company.

This pressure washer has an 1,800-Watt motor that generates up to 2,030 PSI. It comes with five spray tips so that you can tackle a wide array of cleaning jobs and has an onboard hose reel for keeping 35 feet of hose organized as you clean. It also has a decent-sized onboard detergent tank (54.1 fl oz.) for particularly dirty jobs.

We haven't reviewed this particular model, but it's well-loved on Amazon with more than 1,360 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. (Note that it costs more on Amazon, too.) Even better, it's far more affordable than the other industrial strength pressure washers we have put through their paces. 

