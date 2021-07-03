Travel grill, spice kit and the best barbecue tool set this July 4

Deal Savings Price





Summer is here once more and, now that we can all gather relatively safely again, you can celebrate its return with an old-fashioned barbecue. Take your cookout to the next level this year with a luxury tool kit, go portable with a grill and cooler set or get the ultimate flavorings with barbecue spices from Man Crates.

Overstock This complete set has all the essential tools any pit master would need for a great cookout. These grilling instruments are made of high-quality, rust-resistant, durable stainless steel and come with a heavy-duty carrying case for easy storage or travel. Tools include spatula, tongs, basting brush, corn holders and cleaning brush. Get it now at the Overstock 70% off Fourth of July deals.

JCPenney This Hammer and Axe travel cool-cook combo lets you take your grilling on the go. Fire up some brats and grab a cold drink anywhere you see fit with this mini charcoal grill and six-can cooler kit. Get it now for only $18 when you apply code JULY4 at JCPenney. While you're there, be sure to check out its Fourth of July Home Sale where you can get up to 30% off selected items with that code.

Barbecue like a professional with the Grill Master Crate from Man Crates. This tailgate-ready box lets you take your grilling game to the next level and includes a brass-knuckle meat tenderizer, cast-iron smoker box, dried hickory wood chips, four meat thermometers, two kinds of barbecue sauces and a special spice blend. Grab it now for $10 off when you apply code YAYLOVE.

