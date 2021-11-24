Breeo X Series 24 vs. Solo Stove Yukon: 2 premium smokeless fire pits compared

If you have the space for one, a backyard fire pit is a great way to maximize your outdoor enjoyment. Whether that's for smores with the family or basking in the warm glow of your own private campfire. These two fire pits both offer great value and plenty of warmth. Here's how to choose which is best for you.

Brian Bennett/CNET As fire pits go, the Breeo X Series 24 is a compelling option. This sturdy Corten steel wood-burner, also available in stainless steel, is designed for smokeless operation. It doubles as a grill too plus puts out a ton of heat. The Breeo is hand-built from heavy-duty materials as well, so it should last for years.

Brian Bennett/CNET Solo Stove got its start selling personal cookers for campers and hikers. It's since expanded its outdoor product lineup to include larger, yet still portable, home fire pits. Case in point is the Solo Stove Yukon. The Yukon is big enough to burn full-size logs but still light enough to take on the road. It also uses an efficient airflow system to enable smokeless fires. Its list price is $600 but right now it's discounted by $200.

Construction and build quality

Crafted from stainless steel, the Yukon is sleek and shiny. And compared with the 78-pound Breeo X Series, it weighs a relatively light 38 pounds. One drawback to the Yukon's lightweight construction though is that it's less durable. For example, a strong blow or drop will definitely dent the Yukon.

The Breeo X Series, however, is a completely different story. The model that's built from Corten steel is particularly sturdy. In fact it's the same grade of metal used in bridge and highway construction.

Winner: Breeo X Series 24

Smokeless performance and ease of use

While both of these fire pits are solid smokeless performers, one definitely has the upper hand in terms of maintaining an efficient and quality burn. That happens to be the Solo Stove Yukon. Lighting fires in it is incredibly easy. And once lit wood inside this pit will burn for hours with minimal intervention.

The Breeo X Series is less forgiving. It's harder to get that initial fire going. I've also found that it requires more fuel to kickstart the Breeo's smokeless secondary burn. Once it's rolling along though, the pit's flames aren't difficult to sustain. Keep in mind that the Breeo pushes more out heat on its sides than the Yukon. That makes it a better choice for use in colder weather.

Winner: Solo Stove Yukon

Enlarge Image Breeo

Extra features

If you want to do more than stare at pretty flames, it's tough to beat the Breeo X Series. This fire pit doubles as a competent outdoor grill. Ringing the Breeo's mouth is a stainless steel sear plate. It gets hot enough to put a tasty charred crust on burgers, steaks and chops.

Also nice is that the sear plate will warp inwards when the fire reaches cooking temperature. This way any juices and grease released from your food drip into the pit, not on the ground. You can buy an add-on too for true over-the-fire grilling.

Besides simple fare like hot dogs and s'mores, the Yukon isn't meant as a cooker. Solo Stove is the first to acknowledge this which is why it also sells a dedicated .

Winner: Breeo X Series 24

Verdict

When it's all said and done it's easy for me to recommend the Breeo X Series 24 over the Solo Stove Yukon. While it can't quite match the Yukon's phenomenal smokeless fires, it's simply more capable. The Breeo is also built like a tank and in my book that's more valuable than portability.