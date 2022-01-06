Jan. 6 and the truth CES 2022 takeaways KFC takes Beyond Meat nationwide COVID boosters begin for 12 and up How to find at-home COVID-19 tests Why Elmo is trending
Save up to 60% at BBQGuys' blowout sale and gear up for grilling season

The mega sale includes huge price drops on grills, smokers, accessories and even meat. But hurry, many of the best deals expire soon.

bbqguys
BBQGuys

Though grilling season seems to have just passed, summer cookouts will be back before you know it. And the best time to gear up for grilling season 2022 is now, since BBQGuys is offering up to 60% off during its end-of-the-year blowout sale. You can score hundreds off of a brand new grill, or treat yourself to a shiny new set of grilling tools or accessories at a solid discount. 

This sale officially runs until Jan. 11, though some deals have their own expirations. If you've got your eye on something specific, be sure to check how long it will be on sale.

There is a huge array of offers included in this end-of-the-year blowout. Certain grills, like this 30" Bull Outlaw, have been discounted by hundreds of dollars, while others come with a free gift like the iGrill 3 smart thermometer. If you're not in the market for a whole grill, there are plenty of offers on accessories as well, like this BBQGuys 3-piece grilling tool set. BBQGuys also outfits outdoor kitchens, so there are larger pieces, like this Alfa 23" pizza oven, that are on sale, too.

You can even save on premium cuts of meat like this 2-pack of cowboy ribeyes for 35% off. Now, that's good eatin'.

