The best July Fourth sales, deals we've found so far

The Fourth of July holiday means cookouts, camping, fireworks and all manner of sales. Whether you're the indoor type looking for a new mattress or some new titles to add to your game library or the outdoor type looking for new camping and grilling gear, there's likely something here that will catch your eye.
Keep reading for our picks of the best July Fourth deals you can find right now.
The biggest July 4 sales and deals so far
- Crutchfield (now through July 4): Save on JBL audio, LG, Samsung and Sony TVs and more
- HP (now through July 10): Save on laptops, tower PCs, gaming monitors and more
- BBQGuys (now through July 5): Save up to 60%, plus free shipping on orders over $49
- Bed, Bath and Beyond (now through July 5): Save up to 30% on select outdoor items
More July 4 sales and deals
- Tempo: $400 off Tempo Studio home gym
- Echelon: 15% off connected fitness equipment with code USA15
- FitTrack: 25% off site-wide with code USA25
- Embark: Save $50 on a Breed and Health Kit with code DECODED50
- Nebula Genomics: Basic DNA test for $49 with code SAVE50
Grilling and outdoor deals
If your summer plans include hiking, camping and grilling, then the time is right to pick up some new gear and save during thte Independence Day holiday.
I'm a charcoal-grill man myself, but if you are looking for a new gas grill this summer, you can put a $300 dent in the price of this big Nexgrill stainless steel grill from BBQGuys.com. A free grill cover is also included. You can save up to 60% on other BBQ items, and orders over $49 ship free.
- Save up to 50% on gear at Backcountry.com
- Save up to $1,000 on an outdoor furniture set at Outer.com
- Save up to $100 on hammocks and blankets at Kammok
July 4 mattress deals
Maybe it's not the hot summer nights that are keeping you from a good night's sleep but your mattress. Ready for an upgrade? Mattress buying is easier than you might think and doesn't require a trip to a mattress store and awkwardly conversing with a salesperson. Skip the store and buy a mattress online. You can usually find a mattress sale no matter the time of year, but they really get good during holiday weekends, including the July Fourth.
Layla
Save up to $200 and get two free pillows
Layla happens to make one of our favorite mattresses. For the 4th of July, it is discounting its mattresses by up to $200, plus throwing in two free Layla memory foam pillows. Free shipping and no-contact delivery is included.
- Save up to $500 on a mattress from Leesa
- Get $399 worth of free accessories with mattress from Nectar
- Save $350 on a mattress bundle from Purple
- See all July Fourth mattress deals
July 4 tech deals
Appliance sales are nearly as widespread over the Fourth of July as fireworks. You'll find large appliances on sale at Best Buy and Samsung, and you can also save on computers and PC hardware this weekend.
This deeply discounted desktop from HP serves up tons of memory, a huge solid-state drive and Radeon RX 580 graphics to handle both work and play. It's less than half its usual cost and features a ninth-gen Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an older GPU that should still let you play casual games at a good clip. You'll also find discounts on laptops, monitors and more during HP's 4th of July sale.
- Samsung is slashing appliance prices for the 4th of July; save up to $1,100 on a refrigerator, up to $700 on a washer and dryer and up to $300 on a dishwasher.
- Best Buy is also celebrating our nation's independence with an appliance sale.
- You can save up to 50% on computers and components during Newegg's Semi-annual clearance sale over the holiday weekend.
July 4 kitchen deals
Independence Day weekend is a good time to save on cookware and the ingredients you'll add to your new cookware as well as the wine you'll sip while cooking with your new cookware.
This American-made, stainless-steel cook set features two pans -- a seven-quart stainless steel pot and 12-inch skillet -- and a lid that matches both. You can also use the skillet as a lid on the pot to create a Dutch oven. Clever and space-saving! And $50 off for July 4.
July 4 video game deals
June's E3 show gave gaming fans a lot to look forward to -- and some fresh new gaming deals. Here are some of the best we've found for the PS4 and PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC platforms.
If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you now have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming on a wider variety of platforms, including Android and iPhone. This streaming version of Xbox's subscription gaming library still has plenty of kinks -- you'll need a high-speed connection, and to prepare yourself for some control lag -- but anyone looking to play titles like Doom Eternal on their phone will appreciate real thumbsticks, triggers and buttons like those found on the Kishi. And now, the Android version is still at its lowest price to date (a holdover from Prime Day).
- Just in time for the NBA Finals, NBA 2K21 is $50 off at Amazon.
- The latest entry in the long-running Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Village is $10 off at Amazon.
- Mario Cart 8 Deluxe, Mario Golf: Super Rush are each $9 off at Best Buy, with bigger discounts on other Switch games.
- The Steam Summer sale on PC games is in full swing.