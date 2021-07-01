The best July Fourth sales, deals we've found so far

Deal Savings Price







The Fourth of July holiday means cookouts, camping, fireworks and all manner of sales. Whether you're the indoor type looking for a new mattress or some new titles to add to your game library or the outdoor type looking for new camping and grilling gear, there's likely something here that will catch your eye.

Keep reading for our picks of the best July Fourth deals you can find right now.

The biggest July 4 sales and deals so far

Grilling and outdoor deals

If your summer plans include hiking, camping and grilling, then the time is right to pick up some new gear and save during thte Independence Day holiday.

BBQGuys.com I'm a charcoal-grill man myself, but if you are looking for a new gas grill this summer, you can put a $300 dent in the price of this big Nexgrill stainless steel grill from BBQGuys.com. A free grill cover is also included. You can save up to 60% on other BBQ items, and orders over $49 ship free.







July 4 mattress deals

Maybe it's not the hot summer nights that are keeping you from a good night's sleep but your mattress. Ready for an upgrade? Mattress buying is easier than you might think and doesn't require a trip to a mattress store and awkwardly conversing with a salesperson. Skip the store and buy a mattress online. You can usually find a mattress sale no matter the time of year, but they really get good during holiday weekends, including the July Fourth.

Layla Save up to $200 and get two free pillows Layla Layla happens to make one of our favorite mattresses. For the 4th of July, it is discounting its mattresses by up to $200, plus throwing in two free Layla memory foam pillows. Free shipping and no-contact delivery is included.

July 4 tech deals

Appliance sales are nearly as widespread over the Fourth of July as fireworks. You'll find large appliances on sale at Best Buy and Samsung, and you can also save on computers and PC hardware this weekend.

HP This deeply discounted desktop from HP serves up tons of memory, a huge solid-state drive and Radeon RX 580 graphics to handle both work and play. It's less than half its usual cost and features a ninth-gen Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an older GPU that should still let you play casual games at a good clip. You'll also find discounts on laptops, monitors and more during HP's 4th of July sale.

You can save up to 50% on computers and components during over the holiday weekend.

July 4 kitchen deals

Independence Day weekend is a good time to save on cookware and the ingredients you'll add to your new cookware as well as the wine you'll sip while cooking with your new cookware.

Proclamation This American-made, stainless-steel cook set features two pans -- a seven-quart stainless steel pot and 12-inch skillet -- and a lid that matches both. You can also use the skillet as a lid on the pot to create a Dutch oven. Clever and space-saving! And $50 off for July 4.

July 4 video game deals

June's E3 show gave gaming fans a lot to look forward to -- and some fresh new gaming deals. Here are some of the best we've found for the PS4 and PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC platforms.

Lori Grunin/CNET If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you now have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming on a wider variety of platforms, including Android and iPhone. This streaming version of Xbox's subscription gaming library still has plenty of kinks -- you'll need a high-speed connection, and to prepare yourself for some control lag -- but anyone looking to play titles like Doom Eternal on their phone will appreciate real thumbsticks, triggers and buttons like those found on the Kishi. And now, the Android version is still at its lowest price to date (a holdover from Prime Day).