Apple Mac Studio Review Samsung Unveils A53 5G iPad Air 2022 Review Instagram Suspends Kanye West Marvel's 'Moon Knight' on Disney Plus Starbucks Reusable Cups
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Amazon's Echo Show 5 Hits Black Friday Pricing Again, Grab One for $45

Get smart -- the 2nd gen Echo Show 5 can revolutionize how you wake up, call friends and relatives, listen to music, display photos and more.

Echo Show 5 2nd gen blue
Chris Monroe/CNET

Make mornings easy and convenient with a bedside smart display that can help you get a jump on your day. The Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) is the perfect addition to any nightstand or end table because it can show you your calendar, the weather and the news at a glance. Plus, it works as an alarm clock and can even simulate a sunrise to help you wake up feeling refreshed. And with Alexa, you can control all of these features with just your voice. Right now, you can save 47% off the Echo Show 5 and score one for your home for just $45 at Amazon. This matches Black Friday pricing, and the lowest price we've seen for this model.

See at Amazon

You can also use the Echo Show 5 to make video calls and keep in contact with loved ones. It features a 2MP camera and a microphone, which can both be turned off when more privacy is wanted. The 5.5-inch display can even be used to watch your favorite TV shows and movies from top streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more. And this device works as a smart speaker, able to stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others. Plus, if you have other smart devices in your home, you can use this device to control compatible cameras, lights, speakers and more. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show 5, you can use it as a digital frame to put your photos on display.