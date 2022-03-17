Amazon's Echo Show 5 Hits Black Friday Pricing Again, Grab One for $45

Chris Monroe/CNET

Make mornings easy and convenient with a bedside smart display that can help you get a jump on your day. The Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) is the perfect addition to any nightstand or end table because it can show you your calendar, the weather and the news at a glance. Plus, it works as an alarm clock and can even simulate a sunrise to help you wake up feeling refreshed. And with Alexa, you can control all of these features with just your voice. Right now, you can at Amazon. This matches Black Friday pricing, and the lowest price we've seen for this model.

You can also use the Echo Show 5 to make video calls and keep in contact with loved ones. It features a 2MP camera and a microphone, which can both be turned off when more privacy is wanted. The 5.5-inch display can even be used to watch your favorite TV shows and movies from top streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more. And this device works as a smart speaker, able to stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others. Plus, if you have other smart devices in your home, you can use this device to control compatible cameras, lights, speakers and more. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show 5, you can use it as a digital frame to put your photos on display.