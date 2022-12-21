CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Give the Gift of Home Security With the Ring Video Doorbell

If you want an affordable gift that will help keep your home and family safe, the Ring's Video Doorbell 2nd Generation is a great choice.

Carlene Forbes

Not everyone has a home security system, but anyone can have a Ring Video Doorbell. Its ease of use, quick installation and intuitive app make this the perfect solution for keeping an eye on your home, business or property.

Why it's a great gift: The Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation is the perfect gift idea for anyone on your list. It's easy to install with your existing doorbell setup or it can be charged and used without hardwiring. The Ring app is intuitive and easy to set up, so whomever you're gifting it to can use it the same day. The Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation has multiple beneficial features including two-way talk through your device, allowing you to talk to visitors at your door, as well as the ability to easily watch live footage directly from the Ring app. All new Ring users get a free 30-day trial of the Ring Protect Plan so you or your recipient can use all the features immediately.

What you'll pay: The list price of the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation is $99.99, but you can get it on sale right now for as low as $59.99. The offer ends Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. PT.

Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation
