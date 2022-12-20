The Nutribullet Is the Kitchen Gadget You Won't Regret Buying

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.
No matter how many TikTok recipes I try out, there's one thing I make every single day without fail: a creamy blueberry and banana smoothie. I love the fact that I can whiz it up in my Nutribullet in a matter of a seconds along with a few handfuls of spinach, honey, oats, vanilla and cinnamon, along with a smattering of chia seeds that the sharp blades make light work of.
It's why when I was asked to recommend a gift for the holiday season, this year the Nutribullet is my first and only choice.
Why it's a great gift: For me, the big question when it comes to tech is: If it broke tomorrow, would you immediately rush out and buy a replacement? If the answer is yes, you know that product is a winner.
I've been given other kitchen appliances in the past -- an ill-fated spiralizer, a panini press, a slow cooker -- and I suspected the Nutribullet would be another products that I'd use religiously for a couple of months before pushing it to the back of a cupboard. But I couldn't have been more wrong. It's been over two years since my brother-in-law gave it to me and my husband, and I'm shocked but happy to report I still use it on a daily basis.
A key reason for this is that, unlike many other specialist appliances I've used in the past, it's easy to clean. After I've finished using it, I just pop some warm soapy water inside it, give it another blitz and it's good to go again.
I'm aware that picking a product that's known for being part of a healthy lifestyle makes me sound suspiciously virtuous -- but don't be fooled. I also use it to make delicious pestos and pasta sauces, and it's even mixed a mean frozen margarita or two in its time.
I'm a big believer in choosing products for your home only if they make your life simpler and more fun, not buying things just for the sake of it. Even in a compact kitchen with limited counter space, I can guarantee that the Nutribullet meets this brief and then some.
What you'll pay: The list price for the Nutribullet is $70, but you can find it on Amazon right now for $62.