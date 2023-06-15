New State Law Requires Newly Built or Renovated Homes to Support EV Charging

Newly built and renovated homes in Illinois will next year be required to have electric vehicle charging stations in their garages and parking spaces under a new state law.

Senate Bill 40, signed into law by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on June 9 as the Electric Vehicle Charging Act, will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024 after being passed by both Houses last month.

The law applies to newly constructed houses as well as multi-unit residential buildings with parking spaces that are built after that date.

"A new single-family residence or a small multifamily residence shall have at least one EV-capable parking space for each residential unit that has dedicated parking," the law says.

In addition, large multifamily residential buildings like a block of apartments or condos that are being renovated by a developer converting it into an association must have "100% of its total parking spaces EV-capable."

The law also allows for renters to install EV charging equipment in their parking spaces at their own expense.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency last week also announced $12.6 million in grants for public EV charging stations.

"We're charging toward an electric future in Illinois! Our state is putting a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 and that begins by producing the infrastructure needed to support them. Now, let's keep our foot on the accelerator," Gov. Pritzker tweeted.

On the federal level, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in November 2021 set aside $7.5 billion to create 500,000 public EV chargers across the US by 2030.

